Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been observing the Cygnus constellation in the northwestern sky at 7:30 p.m. Please note, I incorrectly identified Jupiter as the bright “star” in the west when it is actually Venus. Further north is the brightest star in the sky, Vega in the Lyra constellation. Above Lyra is the Cygnus constellation. You might recall that Cygnus is also known as the Northern Cross because the shape of this constellation looks like a cross. Since I didn’t go someplace dark to see it, I could only see the top half of the cross.
The very top of the cross is the star Deneb. I mentioned it previously because it’s easy to find Deneb once Vega is located. It’s a blue-white supergiant and the brightest star in Cygnus and the 19th brightest star in the sky. It is almost 60,000 times more luminous than our sun and is about 20 times its mass, as well. It’s one of the most luminous stars and also one of the largest white stars known. Its name comes from the Arabic dhaneb, meaning “tail,” from the phrase Dhanab ad-Dajājah, which means “the tail of the hen.”
The star that makes up the left side of the cross was once called Gienah but the International Astronomical Union approved the name Aljanah in 2017. It is also known as Epsilon Cygni (ε Cygni) or Gamma Corvi. It is an orange giant and is 62 times more luminous than the sun and its radius 11 times larger. Gamma Corvi and Gienah come from the Arabic word janāħ, which means “the wing.”
Gamma Cygni is the star located in the middle of the Northern Cross. It is a supergiant that is about 1,800 light-years away from our planet. Its mass is 12 times that of our sun and its radius 150 times larger. It’s also known as Sadr, its traditional name. It comes from the Arabic word which means “the chest.”
The other side of the cross is a star named, Fawaris or Delta Cygni (δ Cygni). It is a triple star. The brightest component in the system is a blue-white giant and its companion is a yellow-white star and the third is an orange giant. It is also known by its traditional name of Rukh.
Those are all the stars that easily visible. Next week will be the full moon so the week after we’ll continue to learn about the stars in Cygnus that aren’t so easy to see, in addition to some of the deep-sky objects in that constellation.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.