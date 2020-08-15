Over the last couple of weeks, I mentioned that according to the American Meteor Society, we are amid three meteor showers. However it seems I missed one. Since the Alpha Capricornids ends Saturday. We’re back to just three meteor showers. The two remaining are the Delta Aquarids, which goes until Aug. 23. This one and Alpha Capricornids peaked at the end of July. The Perseid started on July 17 and goes until Aug. 24. According to Almanac.com, it peaked on Aug. 12 and 13. The one that was recently discovered is the Kappa Cygnids. According to In-The-Sky.org, it started on Aug. 3 and goes until August. It peaks Aug. 17. It will only average about three shooting stars per hour, which might be why some don’t even include it on their schedule. Compared with the Perseid meteor shower, it can average between 120 and 160 shooting stars per hour on average, according to David H. Levy’s Guide to the Stars. Kappa Cygnids isn’t included on his meteor shower schedule either. However, the conditions to continue to enjoy the show are ideal since now the moon won’t be shining during the night.
Again, to see maximum number of meteors, it’s best to get away from light pollution and avoid city lights. Any hill out in the countryside works. Mountaintops are also great viewing locations because they are usually high enough to reduce haze from air and light pollution. Consider planning a drive or a camping trip. It will take about 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. To avoid a stiff neck, bring a reclining lawn chair or a sleeping bag for the ground works, too. Find a slight incline so that your head will be higher than your feet. The windshield of a car works perfectly but is not warm. Having extra blankets is helpful. As well as an extra layer of clothes — it’s harder to stay warm when you’re not moving around.
Meteors occur when our planet passes a stream of dust and debris left behind by a passing comet. As noted in April 25’s Look Up, this space dust and debris are called meteoroids. They range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere or that of another planet, they enter at high speed and burn up; the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and makes it to the surface of our planet, it’s then called a meteorite.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
