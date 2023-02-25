As the cloudy skies continue, we’re fortunate to still be able to see the moon, Jupiter and Venus in the west through the haze and clouds.
Jupiter is the higher “star” and Venus is the lower one. As the week passes, the two will get closer and closer until they’ll be side by side with a close approach of the two planets at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. They will be visible with the naked eye but, for those who have telescopes, they’ll be so close to each other that you’ll be able to see them together through the viewer.
You can also use binoculars to look at them. According to EarthSky.org, after Wednesday, the planets will switch places, where Venus will start climbing higher while Jupiter will begin to sink lower. Interestingly enough, Venus will be the brighter of the two, as well.
They have another close approach 2:41 a.m. Thursday, however, not too many of us are up at that time so seeing them the night before at 9 p.m. is far more convenient.
Conjunctions, or close approaches, of Jupiter and Venus happen pretty regularly. They occur about every 13 months or every 399 days, so we pretty much see them annually. The next one is March 1, 2023, according to EarthSky.org.
According to Space.com, there is a 24-year cycle between the two planets. Since 39 revolutions of Venus are almost equal to 24 revolutions of Earth and 2 revolutions of Jupiter, just after 24 years a Venus-Jupiter conjunction will appear under almost duplicate conditions.
At the time of writing this article, it says it will be clear after Wednesday so maybe conditions for viewing the green comet, or Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), as it’s formally called, will turn out better.
If you’re still interested in trying to locate it, In-The-Sky.org has a finder chart to assist with locating it since it isn’t visible with the naked eye. According to its chart, it’s still in the constellation of Taurus but will move into the constellation of Eridanus beginning March 3.
Beginning Saturday, it will be visible at 7 p.m. and will become visible a minute later as each day passes. It’s not as bright as it was because it’s now beginning to travel away from our planet. In-The-Sky.org has a few charts of the comet. One only lists dates until March 12, although, another lists dates until May 1. It’s not clear to me how easy it will be to see since it’s becoming dimmer and dimmer. It seems the first few days of March will be your best chance to see the comet. It will be challenging as March 7 approaches since that’s when the moon will be full.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
