It’s time for a full moon once again. According to Almanac.com, the full corn moon will be visible after sunset on Monday and will reach its peak illumination at 4:23 a.m. on Tuesday. Historically, Native Americans named the full moons in relation to a natural event or for a sign of the season. This aided them in tracking the progression of the year. Different peoples had different names, reflecting the areas where they lived. Hence, the full corn moon corresponded with the time of harvesting corn in northeastern United States. It was also called the barley moon, as this is the time to harvest and thresh ripened barley. Other full moon names for this month include:
• “Moon When the Plums Are Scarlet” by the Lakota Sioux
• “Moon When the Deer Paw the Earth” by the Omaha
• “Moon When the Calves Grow Hair” by the Sioux
Were you expecting it to be the harvest moon? You’re not the only one! That one occurs closest to the autumnal equinox. During the equinox, the sun crosses what we call the celestial equator — an imaginary extension into space of Earth’s equator line. When the sun crosses the equator from north to south, this marks the autumnal equinox; when it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal equinox. This rule often places the harvest moon in the month of September. Sept. 22 is this year’s autumnal equinox. However when September’s full moon occurs early in the month, the full moon of early October lands closest to the autumnal equinox and therefore takes on the harvest moon title instead. That’s the case in for this year. October will experience two full moons, the harvest moon on Oct. 1 and the hunter’s moon and a blue moon on the Oct. 31! When there are two full moons in a month, the second one is called a blue moon.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.