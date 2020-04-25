We are going to have a celestial visitor coming but it will require a telescope to see it. If you don’t have a telescope or access to one, go to www.virtualtelescope.eu to view Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2. The Virtual Telescope Project is a service provided by the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy. It consists of several, robotic telescopes, remotely accessible in real-time over the internet, both for research and fun, available free to all. They’ve been observing the asteroid since April 18. Astronomers at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico have been studying it since April 8. Many observatories have their telescopes pointing at the space rock.
According to Earthsky.org, a big asteroid will pass relatively close to our planet on Wednesday around 2:56 am. The asteroid will get as close as some 4 million miles or about 16 times the distance between the Earth and moon. This is close enough to be considered a potentially hazardous object although there is no chance of a collision. The orbit of this asteroid is known for at least the next 200 years. Its closest approach to Earth will happen in 2079. That’s when it will sweep past our planet within about a million miles, that’s about four times farther away than the moon. It’s considered dangerous because if our planet were larger the gravity could possibly pull the asteroid closer to us. It’s common for smaller asteroids and meteors to get sucked into the gravity of the sun since it’s much larger than our own planet as well as its gravity pull.
It will be the biggest asteroid to fly by Earth this year, that we know of so far. Current estimates have it at slightly more than a mile wide and maybe twice as long. It will appear as a slow-moving “star.” It’s traveling around 19,461 miles per hour. For those with telescopes, Earthsky.org has charts and tips to assist with locating and viewing this celestial visitor.
There was another celestial figure that was coming to visit and not only would have been visible to the naked eye, but some thought it could rival Venus or even the full moon. There was a lot of buzz about this newly discovered comet that was christened “ATLAS,” which is an acronym for Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System, a robotic astronomical survey and early warning system based in Hawaii. It detects smaller near-Earth objects before they impact our planet. However it has discovered a lot of comets. According to Space.com, it was first sighted on Dec. 28, 2019. It was an exceedingly faint object, but in the days and weeks that followed, it brightened at an incredibly rapid pace. In fact, from the time of discovery through March 17, Comet ATLAS increased some 27,500-fold in brightness. But then, that was it and soon it began to crumble. On April 12, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, the founder and director of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy, said in an emailed statement that Comet Atlas “has shattered both its and our hearts.”
An asteroid is a small rocky object that orbits the sun. Asteroids are smaller than a planet, but they are larger than the pebble-size objects we call meteoroids. Meteoroids are objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids; think of them as “space rocks.” When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere or that of another planet, like Mars, at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it’s called a meteorite.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
