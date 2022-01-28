As it turns out, I haven’t been able to step out until late to stargaze. It has worked out since if there’s any haze, it has cleared up by then leaving a brilliant twinkling sky, if you’re able to stop and Look Up. I’ve been stepping out at 10:30 p.m. At that time, when you look west, it’s hard not to miss the constellation of Orion, the hunter in Greek mythology. It is the oldest and most recognized constellation. It’s mostly found by three bright stars that appear to be distanced equally apart and make up Orion’s belt. Orion is also known for being a winter constellation and is located on the celestial equator, an imaginary circle around the sky that is directly above Earth’s equator. Like the Big Dipper, it is also a pointer constellation, meaning it’s used to find other constellations, since it can be seen just about anywhere in the world.
Again, it’s one of the oldest documented constellations. There’s a carving that depicts Orion that was found in cave in West Germany. The carving is estimated to be between 32,000 to 38,000 years old. It can also be found in ancient Babylonian star catalogs. While in ancient Egypt, the stars of Orion were viewed as a god, called Sah. What’s even more interesting is that the three pyramids of Giza, line up with the stars in Orion’s belt. In addition, the air shafts inside the pyramids, also point directly to Orion. Furthermore, these aren’t the only pyramids pointing toward Orion. In Mexico, two large pyramids were revealed to point directly toward Orion’s Belt, as well.
There are many different versions of Greek myths about Orion but most agree that his father was Poseidon and his mother, Euryale, a daughter of King Minos. As the son of Poseidon, Orion had special abilities and features. He was gigantic and could walk on water. He was also described as being the most handsome man on Earth. Next week we’ll delve deeper into some of these myths.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
