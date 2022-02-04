We’ve been observing Orion, one of the most recognized constellations since it’s visible throughout the entire world. I was able to step out at 9:30 p.m. to stargaze and found Orion almost overhead. When something is that high, it’s best to lay down to observe it without having to strain your neck.
As promised, we will look at some of the Greek myths surrounding Orion. Again, there are many versions but most agree that his father was Poseidon and his mother, Euryale, a daughter of King Minos. As the son of Poseidon, he was gigantic and could walk on water. He was also described as being the most handsome man on Earth.
Later in life, Orion falls in love with the daughter of King Oinopion. Orion tried to win the king’s approval by being the best hunter, but the king didn’t want him as a son-in-law. Frustrated, Orion eventually forced himself upon Merope, the king’s daughter. When King Oinopion was told he was enraged and blinded Orion.
Orion learned that if he faced the rising sun at the farthest point east, his eyesight could be restored. He was guided there with the help of Cedalion, demigod of smelting ore, through Hephaestus, the metalwork god. Once there, Helios, the sun god, restored his sight.
With his eyesight restored he went to seek vengeance on King Oinopion but his people hid him so well that Orion couldn’t find him. He then moved to the island of Crete. There he became the companions of Artemis, the Greek goddess of hunt, and her mother, Leto, the Greek goddess of motherhood and modesty. Although it’s Orion’s friendship with Artemis that leads to his demise.
In the most well-known version, Orion is so excited to go hunting with Artemis and Leto that he boasts that he’s going to kill every animal. Gaia, Mother Earth, was so upset that she sent a giant scorpion to kill him. Both were placed in the stars but at opposite ends of the sky, so that when the constellation of Scorpius is rising, Orion is usually setting.
There are a few versions where Artemis kills Orion but the most common version is when Artemis’ brother, Apollo, tricks her into killing Orion because he was jealous with how close they were. He challenged her by saying she couldn’t hit a moving target and picked one out in the sea, knowing it was Orion swimming. He was so far out that she couldn’t tell it was him and took her brother’s challenge, not realizing that she killed Orion. Then in some versions, Artemis places Orion in the sky and in others, Zeus does.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
