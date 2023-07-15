Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
It was still pretty bright out at 9:30 p.m. so I ended up waiting until 9:45 p.m. to step out and Look UP. As a result, I missed seeing Venus because it was already below the horizon from my vantage point. I had to wait until the next evening to catch the trio just after sunset. Now it’s Mars that’s at the top, with Regulus in the middle and, as usual, it’s hard to miss Venus at the bottom. Besides being so close the horizon, Venus is also setting a few minutes earlier each night. Mars is also setting a few minutes earlier but sets about a half-hour later than Venus. However, it’s not as bright as it once was. I usually use my star app to locate it. I also look for the red “star.”
You might recall that I mentioned the crescent moon will join them Thursday. What I didn’t realize is that Mars will have a close approach with the moon that night. It will just be a sliver of the moon since it’s in its waxing crescent phase where it will be all of three days old. It seems that with as close as Venus was to the horizon for the time of this writing, it will remain a trio but with the moon taking Venus’ spot.
Then if you look west, we’re still able to see the constellation of Virgo, however, it has also shifted to the north. You should still be able to get good view of the Virgo Cluster. This is a cluster of about 2,000 galaxies! They’re between Vindemiatrix, which is at north end of the constellation and toward Leo and Denebola, the second brightest star of the Leo constellation. There are roughly 2,000 galaxies in this cluster! If you look at the cluster through binoculars, they’ll just look like a bunch of stars. A rather large telescope is needed to be able to see any details.
As a result, now we’re able to see the tip of Scorpius, in the southwest.
Another item to note is the San Mateo County Astronomical Society’s annual event, the Star-B-Que is happening 6 p.m. Saturday at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. It begins with a potluck and quasi barbecue. I say quasi because the city of San Carlos still isn’t allowing barbecues at the park so one of the board members is barbecuing all the goodies at his place (across the street from the park) and then bringing it to the park. The potluck is for the sides and other goodies. It’s followed by a Star Party; that’s when the members who have telescopes brings them to share with the public.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
