Mar, Regulus and Venus

Mar, Regulus and Venus at dusk.
Look up logo

It was still pretty bright out at 9:30 p.m. so I ended up waiting until 9:45 p.m. to step out and Look UP. As a result, I missed seeing Venus because it was already below the horizon from my vantage point. I had to wait until the next evening to catch the trio just after sunset. Now it’s Mars that’s at the top, with Regulus in the middle and, as usual, it’s hard to miss Venus at the bottom. Besides being so close the horizon, Venus is also setting a few minutes earlier each night. Mars is also setting a few minutes earlier but sets about a half-hour later than Venus. However, it’s not as bright as it once was. I usually use my star app to locate it. I also look for the red “star.”

You might recall that I mentioned the crescent moon will join them Thursday. What I didn’t realize is that Mars will have a close approach with the moon that night. It will just be a sliver of the moon since it’s in its waxing crescent phase where it will be all of three days old. It seems that with as close as Venus was to the horizon for the time of this writing, it will remain a trio but with the moon taking Venus’ spot.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription