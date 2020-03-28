As noted last week, spring has already sprang. Have you noticed the days getting longer? Between March 21 and today, there are 20 more minutes of daylight. The sun has been rising at least one to two minutes earlier, as well as setting one to two minutes later. The northern hemisphere tilts toward the sun, which is why we start to get longer, sunnier days. This effect can be duplicated with a flashlight in a dark room. Shine the flashlight on a flat wall and observe the circle of light. Then angle the flashlight sideways, the circle of light gets larger and spreads.
When looking west, the same direction the sun sets, once again the crescent moon is below Venus. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is the last weekend to see Venus. It’s here just until the end of the month. In addition, the crescent moon will appear to smile until the end of March. It’s already beginning to tilt to the side and will become an arch for the rest of the year.
There is much folklore about moon weather especially the crescent moon. It was believed that if the crescent moon was smiling at you, which they called the horns pointing up, it was like a cup holding water, then a dry season could be expected. However, if the crescent moon is pointing down, as if to spill the contents of the cup, then a wet season could be expected. The position of the moon is dependent on the time of year.
Also close to the crescent moon, just to south is Orion. Now it’s not so far south at sunset. It is the lower stars of Orion that appear first in the western sky first after the sunset. Those stars are called Saiph and Rigel from south to north. Rigel is the brightest star in the constellation. There’s another large bright star that’s just to the south of them that’s hard to miss. It shines very brightly even before the rest of Orion is visible. This star is called Sirius. Sirius is part of the Canis Major constellation, which means “greater dog” in Latin. It is nicknamed the Dog Star because it’s the brightest star in the constellation. Also, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it is so bright because it’s one of the closest stars to our sun. Its name may come from ancient Egypt. They believed the sun and the brightest star caused summer’s heat. Even today, we use the expression “dog days” to mean sultry weather, unaware of its origin.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
