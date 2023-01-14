As the rain continues, let’s take another look at how stars are classified. All stars are compared to the largest star in our solar system — the sun. Our sun is the at the center of our solar system. Its gravity is what keeps everything in orbit — from the biggest planets to the smallest particles of debris. The connections and interactions between the sun and the Earth defines our seasons, ocean currents, weather, radiation belts and auroras. Though it’s unique to us, there are billions of stars just like our sun all across the Milky Way galaxy.
As a result, the radius and mass of stars are measured in relation to the radius and mass of the sun. The radius of the sun is 432,690 miles and its mass is 1.989 x 1030 kilograms. Merak, the star of the outer handle of the Big Dipper and one of the stars that points to Polaris, is much larger than our sun. Its mass is 270% of the sun’s mass so its mass is listed as being 2.7 solar mass. In addition, its radius is 3 times larger than the sun’s radius so it’s listed as being 3.0 solar radius. The size of a star affects its brightness while the mass of a star affects surface temperature.
The vast majority of stars are main sequence stars. These are stars like our sun. They burn hydrogen into helium to produce their energy. Most stars spend 90% of their life as main sequence stars.
When stars exhaust their hydrogen fuel the outer layers of the star can expand greatly and the star becomes a giant. This only lasts a few million years before the star throws off its outer layers revealing a degenerate core or in extreme cases a black hole.
Stars are classified by their spectrum, known as the Morgan-Keenan system. It is named after William Wilson Morgan and Philip C. Keenan, who introduced it 1943.There are eight spectral classes, each similar to a range of surface temperatures — from the hottest to the coldest, these are O, B, A, F, G, K, M and L. Each spectral class also consists of 10 spectral types, ranging from 0 to 9 where 0 is the hottest and 9 for the coldest.
The largest and brightest classes of stars have the lowest numbers, given in Roman numerals, for instance, Ia is a bright supergiant; Ib is a supergiant; II is a bright giant; III, a giant; IV, a subgiant; and V is a main sequence or dwarf. A complete MK designation includes both spectral type and luminosity class. The complete MK designation for the sun is a G2V.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
