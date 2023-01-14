Star type

As the rain continues, let’s take another look at how stars are classified. All stars are compared to the largest star in our solar system — the sun. Our sun is the at the center of our solar system. Its gravity is what keeps everything in orbit — from the biggest planets to the smallest particles of debris. The connections and interactions between the sun and the Earth defines our seasons, ocean currents, weather, radiation belts and auroras. Though it’s unique to us, there are billions of stars just like our sun all across the Milky Way galaxy.

As a result, the radius and mass of stars are measured in relation to the radius and mass of the sun. The radius of the sun is 432,690 miles and its mass is 1.989 x 1030 kilograms. Merak, the star of the outer handle of the Big Dipper and one of the stars that points to Polaris, is much larger than our sun. Its mass is 270% of the sun’s mass so its mass is listed as being 2.7 solar mass. In addition, its radius is 3 times larger than the sun’s radius so it’s listed as being 3.0 solar radius. The size of a star affects its brightness while the mass of a star affects surface temperature.

