I didn’t know the rain would be returning so quickly! Fortunately, there’s always something we can see between the clouds — the moon! And Sunday brings us February’s full moon or the Snow Moon. Does it seem like we heard this moon name before? It’s because we have. It’s the Cherokee, Native Americans of the south and the Haida, an Indigenous group of British Columbia, both called December’s full moon the Snow Moon.
It's one of those time when the moon will be visible most of the night because it will rise two minutes after sunset Sunday. Then it rises an hour later each night and sets after sunrise.
February’s moon is known as the Snow Moon because it’s typically the snowiest month of the year, according to Alamanac.com and data from the National Weather Service. Other names for February’s moon have a connection to animals. Certain Algonquin people, Indigenous people of Eastern Canada, appropriately called it the Groundhog Moon. The Cree, Indigenous people who primarily live in Canada, called it the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon. The Haida, an Indigenous group of British Columbia, named it the Goose Moon. The Ojibwe, who live in both the United States and Canada around the Great Lakes, called it the Bear Moon while the Tlingit people, Indians living on the islands and coastal lands of southern Alaska, referred to it as Black Bear Moon because it’s when bear cubs are born. Lastly, the Dakota, Native American people, called it the Raccoon Moon. Another topic for naming February’s moon is scarcity. The Cherokee, Native American people, named it the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon since food was hard to get.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
