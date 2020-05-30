The full moon returns on Friday. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, June’s full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon. June’s full moon is typically the last full moon of spring or the first of summer. This name originated with Algonquin tribes in eastern North America who knew it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries. Alternative European names for this moon include the Honey Moon and the Mead Moon. It has even been called the Rose Moon, since roses bloom around this time of the year! Most know June traditionally as the month of marriages, so it is appropriate that it is named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno. Following marriage comes the honeymoon, which could possibly be the tie to this alternative name.
There are a lot of legends and folklore that surrounds our moon, some to do with weather, gardening and even fishing. They say that a growing moon and a flowing tide are lucky times to marry. There are those who believe you yield the best results when you garden or fish around the full moon.
However it is not folklore that the moon does affect our oceans and seas. According to Space.com, the moon’s gravity pulls on the Earth, causing predictable rises and falls in sea levels known as tides. (To a much smaller extent, tides also occur in lakes, the atmosphere and within the Earth’s crust.) High tide results on the side of the Earth closest to the moon due to gravity and it also happens on the side farthest from the moon due to the inertia of water. Low tides occur in between. According to Accuweather.com, the full moon does not directly affect the weather, but when the tides and weather are working hand in hand, the situation can be exacerbated and cause problems onshore.
Although the moon affects the waters on our planet, its gravity isn’t strong enough to affects liquids or other items in our bodies, contrary to popular belief. Even Health.com states that the moon could regulate a women’s menstrual cycle. They go on to say that in a 2011 study, nearly 30%of the women had their period around the full moon. However according to Clue, an app that tracks menstruation cycles, it’s not true. They state on their website, HelloClue.com, that they analyzed over 7.5 million cycles and concluded that the menstrual cycle does not sync with the lunar cycle. This was posted April 2019. It goes on to say that the lunar and menstrual cycles will correlate more or less for some people since their average cycle length matches the lunar cycle. In other words, the lunar cycle and the average menstrual cycle are basically equal in length. They also noted, that the terms “menstruation” and “menses” come from Latin and Greek words meaning month (mensis) and moon (mene).
Again, according to Space.com, the pull of the moon is also slowing the Earth’s rotation, an effect known as tidal braking. This increases the length of our day by 2.3 milliseconds per century. The energy that our planet loses is picked up by the moon, increasing its distance from the Earth, which means the moon is getting farther away, by 1.5 inches annually. In addition, the moon’s gravitational pull may have been key to making Earth a livable planet by moderating the degree of wobble in Earth’s axial tilt. If the wobble had continued, it wouldn’t have led to a relatively stable climate years where life could flourish. That doesn’t mean the moon escapes from the interplay unscathed. A new study suggests that Earth’s gravity stretched the moon into its odd shape early in its lifetime.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
