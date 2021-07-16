If you haven’t noticed yet, July’s full moon is approaching. According to the Almanac.com, July’s full moon will be Friday, July 23, and is called the Buck Moon because a buck’s antlers are in full growth mode at this time. The Algonquin people, Indigenous people of Eastern Canada, called it the Thunder Moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during this month.
Other July moon names reference animals. The Cree, North American Indigenous people who primarily are in Canada, call it the Feather Molting Moon. While the Tlingit people, Northwest Coast Indians of North America, living on the islands and coastal lands of southern Alaska, called it the Salmon moon, indicating when fish returned to the area and were ready to be harvested.
Of course plants were also featured in some of July’s moon names. Some of the Almanac.com’s favorites are Berry Moon, coming from the Anishinaabe, a group of culturally related indigenous peoples present in Canada and the United States. The Dakota, a Native American tribe, called it Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe, while the Cherokee, indigenous people of the Southeastern Woodlands of the United States, called it Month of the Ripe Corn Moon.
Algonquin people, Indigenous people of Eastern Canada, and the Ojibwe, Ojibwa or Saulteaux are an Anishinaabe people in southern Canada and the northern Midwestern United States, called it the Raspberry Moon. The Anishinaabe people also called it the Halfway Summer Moon.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up
