These days we have to step and Look Up after 9 p.m. in order to have a dark sky, but with the Warriors playoff game, I didn’t step out until 9:30 p.m.
It’s still hard to miss Venus in the northwest, but I was surprised to see what looked liked a trio of stars south of Venus. When I see a trio of stars, I automatically think of the three stars of Orion’s belt, however, we already observed Orion so I knew it couldn’t be it.
If I had stopped to take the time to study the sky, I think I could’ve figured it out, but I didn’t. I took out my phone and used my star app to figure out what it was and some may have deducted that it was Mars hanging out at the top of Gemini!
I’ve only mentioned over the past few weeks that Mars was working its way toward the top of Gemini and now its already there.
To the south of Gemini, but further away from the horizon, and just about directly overhead, is Leo. If you continue on the same path from Gemini, on the other side of Leo is Virgo.
If you happen to be up early Saturday morning, the moon and Saturn will have a close approach just after sunrise at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday morning, the moon will have close approach with Jupiter but this time it will occur before sunrise at 5:40 a.m. It will be visible until after sunrise.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
