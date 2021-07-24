If you recall, before the full moon, we started to explore the Draco constellation. It lies between the Little and Big dippers. This constellation isn’t always so easy to see, especially when compared to the dippers, but the tip that lies on the other side of the Little Dipper is easy to see. According to Constellation-Guide.com, Draco is such a large constellation that it has 17 formally named stars. We’re just going to learn about a few of them, particularly the ones that are easy to see.
One end of Draco also has a cup and handle like the dippers. One of the stars that makes up the cup is Eltanin or Gamma Draconis and is the brightest star in Draco. It is just over 154 light years away. It is sometimes known as the Zenith Star because it lies close to the zenith point directly overhead in London. It is an evolved giant and is 471 times more luminous than the sun and has 72% more mass. It has a companion that is most likely a red dwarf. The star’s traditional name comes from the Arabic At-Tinnin, which means “the great serpent.”
Another star that makes up the cup at the tip is Rastaban, also known as Beta Draconis. It is the third brightest star in the constellation and is about 380 light years away. It has 40 times the radius of the sun and about six solar masses and is 950 times more luminous than the sun! It is a yellow star of the spectral type G2. The estimated age of Beta Draconis is 67 million years. The bright giant has a dwarf star for a companion, which makes both Gamma Draconis and Beta Draconis binary systems. The star’s traditional name, Rastaban, comes from the Arabic ra’s ath-thu’ban, which means “the head of the serpent.”
The second brightest star in Draco is Aldibain or Eta Draconis. It’s not in the cup of the constellation but along the long handle or tail. It is a giant star and is just over 92 light years away. The star’s age is estimated at 550 million years and is 60 times more luminous than the sun. Eta Draconis also has a companion that is a main sequence star. The star’s name, Aldhibah, means “the hyenas” in Arabic. It is also sometimes called Nodus III or the Third Knot, referring to a loop in Draco’s tail.
Besides having several stars in its constellation, Draco is also known for having several deep sky objects. Some of the most popular ones are the Cat’s Eye Nebula, NGC 6543 also known as Caldwell 6. The Cat’s Eye Nebula is a planetary nebula approximately 3,300 light years away. It is one of the most complex nebulae ever discovered. It was formed about a thousand years ago, when a bright hot star lost its outer envelope in the red giant phase. Because the structure of the nebula is so complex, the central star is suspected to be a binary star. As a result of a strong stellar wind, it is losing about 20 trillion tons of mass per second and is currently believed to be only slightly more massive than our sun. The nebula was discovered by William Herschel in February 1786. It was the first planetary nebula to be observed with a spectroscope, by William Huggins in August 1864.
Another deep sky object within Draco is the Spindle Galaxy. It is a spiral or lenticular galaxy discovered in 1781 by either Pierre Méchain or Charles Messier and then independently discovered by William Herschel in 1788. It is about 50 million light years distant.
Then there’s the Draco Dwarf Galaxy which is a spheroidal galaxy. It has a visual magnitude of 10.9 and is 260,000 light years distant. It belongs to the Local Group and is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, one of the faintest ones. The galaxy was discovered by the American astronomer Albert George Wilson in 1954. The galaxy is believed to contain large amounts of dark matter.
