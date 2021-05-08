Seeing shooting stars always seemed so magical. Little did I know that they happen annually at certain times of the year so it’s typical to see them in clusters. We’re in the midst of a couple of meteor showers. One is the Eta Aquariid and the other is the Eta Lyrid.
The Eta Aquariid started April 19 and goes until May 28. It peaked Thursday. This meteor shower is rated at 40 meteors per hour so the possibilities of seeing some still are high. However, the chances of seeing meteors before 2:40 a.m. each night is low since its radiant point rises above the western horizon at that time, so the shower is likely to produce its best displays shortly before dawn, when its radiant point is highest. The radiant is the constellation Aquarius. This shower is the result of dust and debris produced by Halley’s Comet. This meteor shower is most spectacular in the Southern Hemisphere, where the meteors’ radiant is higher in the sky. In the Northern Hemisphere, Eta Aquarid are often seen closer to the horizon since the constellation of Aquarius is so close to the horizon.
Then the Eta Lyrid meteor shower stated Monday and runs just until May 14, peaking early Saturday morning. Its hourly rate is very low at just a mere 3 meteors per hour. The radiant point is above the horizon all night, which means that the shower will be active throughout the hours of darkness, however, it’s close to the horizon too. This one’s close to the northern horizon.
The name of this shower might sound familiar because the Lyrid meteor shower peaked at the end of April. Its radiant point is the constellation of Hercules. The radiant point for this meteor shower is the constellation Lyra. Lyra is to the left of Hercules. The parent body responsible for creating the Eta Lyrid shower has been identified as comet C/1983 H1.
If you recall from last month, we used the Big and Little dippers to find Hercules. We will use the outer two stars of the Little Dipper to draw and imaginary line at a 45-degree angle. Polaris is the handle end of the Little Dipper. If you work your way back to the cup, then you’ll find the outer two stars. We will use these stars to draw another imaginary line toward the horizon. These stars are called Kochab and Pherkad. The first set of stars we encounter is the constellation Draco. Then on the other side of Draco is Hercules. Again, Lyra is to the left of Hercules.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
