Between Tuesday and Thursday, according to Earthsky.org, we will be able to use the moon to locate the two largest planets of the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn. There will also be a quarter moon on Tuesday. Don’t forget that even though it’s called a quarter moon, half of it is illuminated. The king planet, Jupiter, easily outshines any star and even Saturn in the starry heavens. Although Jupiter shines some eight times more brilliantly than Saturn does, the ringed planet is nonetheless no slouch.
Jupiter ranks as the fourth brightest celestial body that lights up the heavens, after the sun, moon and the planet Venus, respectively. At this time, there’s no way to mistake Venus for Jupiter, or vice versa, since Jupiter lords over the evening sky while Venus is a fixture of the morning sky, as is the Orion constellation. Around the world, in the wee hours of the morning, Jupiter sets in the southwest at roughly the same time that Venus rises in the northeast. Around here, Jupiter rises well before the sunsets and sets at around 3 a.m., which again is the time Venus is rising.
According to NASA, Jupiter is the fifth planet from our sun and is, by far, the largest planet in the solar system — more than twice as massive as all the other planets combined. Jupiter’s stripes and swirls are actually cold, windy clouds of ammonia and water, floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is a giant storm bigger than Earth that has raged for hundreds of years. Jupiter is surrounded by dozens of moons. Jupiter also has several rings, but unlike the famous rings of Saturn, Jupiter’s rings are very faint and made of dust, not ice.
Some other notable facts about Jupiter are its four largest moons are Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Being the biggest planet, its name is from the king of the ancient Roman gods. Despite its size, Jupiter has the shortest day of any other planet; it only takes about 10 hours for a complete rotation. Like the sun, Jupiter is mostly composed of hydrogen and helium. Jupiter contains the largest ocean in the solar system, an ocean of liquid hydrogen.
While, Saturn is the sixth planet from our sun and the second largest planet in our solar system. Adorned with a dazzling system of icy rings, Saturn is unique among the planets. It is not the only planet to have rings, but none are as spectacular or as complex as Saturn’s. As Jupiter, Saturn is a massive ball of gas made mostly of hydrogen and helium. It too is surrounded by many moons, in fact more than 60! It is the farthest planet from our own. It takes sunlight 80 minutes to travel from the sun to Saturn while it only takes average of 8 minutes and 20 seconds to travel from the sun to the Earth. Saturn has been known since ancient times. It’s named for the Roman god of agriculture and wealth, who was also the father of Jupiter.
Unlike the stars, which shine by their own light, Jupiter and Saturn shine by reflecting the light of the sun, according to Earthsky.org. There are two reasons for Jupiter and Saturn’s brilliance. First of all, these planets are huge. Secondly, they have a high albedo or reflectivity. Jupiter reflects about 52% of the incoming sunlight, while Saturn reflects about 47%. In contrast, our moon only reflects about 12% of the sunlight.
In addition, the tilt of Saturn’s rings has a great impact on its overall brightness. Saturn’s brilliance also depends the tilt of its majestic rings. Saturn appears brightest when the rings are inclined at its maximum toward Earth and dimmest when the rings appear edge-on or at 0-degrees. Presently, the rings are inclined at little more than 21-degrees, adding to Saturn’s overall brilliance, however a telescope is needed to view Saturn’s rings.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
