We continue to look at the constellations surrounding Orion, which is still west in the night sky around 8:35 p.m. Again, if we could see Monoceros, it’s to the left of Orion. Above Monoceros is Canis Minor, below it is Canis Major and below Orion is Lepus. Let’s move on to Canis Major and its myths. As with most, there are a few versions. It’s already been previously mentioned a few times that Canis Minor and Canis Major are mostly known for being Orion’s hunting dogs chasing the hair, Lepus. They are also known for helping Orion fight off the bull, since the Taurus constellation is to the right of Orion; some say they’re just following Orion, while he hunts.
Canis Major is mainly known as Laelaps, the fastest dog in the world, destined to catch anything it pursued. In one myth, Zeus gave Laelaps to Europa, princess of Phoenicia, daughter of Agenor, son of Poseidon and Telephassa, as a present, along with a spear that didn’t miss. The gift proved to be deadly one, because Europa was accidentally killed by her husband, Cephalus, while he was out hunting with the spear. Cephalus took Laelaps to Thebes, a Greek province north of Athens, to hunt a fox that was causing trouble. Like Laelaps, the fox was extremely fast and was destined never to be caught. Once the dog found the fox and started chasing it, there appeared to be no end in sight. Zeus ended it by turning both animals to stone and then placing them in the sky, but in his version, Canis Minor is the fox and in another, Lepus is the fox. In a yet another account, both dogs are chasing the fox.
It’s also worth noting that this Sunday is the spring equinox and the first day of spring. Equinox in Latin means “equal night,” where aequus means equal and nox is night. On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world.
Also on the equinox, the sun only rises due east and sets due west, according to Almanac.com. On most days, the sun rises north or south of “due east” and sets north or south of “due west.” The equinox is when the sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north. It’s called “celestial” equator because it’s an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator. Between the equinox and the time change, there will be more sunlight with the sun rising earlier and setting later.
The equinoxes were very important to ancient civilizations and built monuments to signify those times. One of the closest is Chichen Itza, Mexico. Look for my article detailing this experience next week.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.