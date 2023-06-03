Saturday brings us June’s full moon, most commonly known as the Strawberry Moon. The moon rises just after sunset, both around 8:30 p.m., so it will be hard to miss this week. According to Almanac.com, this name originated with Algonquin indigenous people of Eastern Canada, who knew it signaled the ripening of wild strawberries. Others that also used this name are the Ojibwe people, who lived in both the United States and Canada, around the entire Great Lakes, and the Dakota and Lakota Native Americans. The Haida indigenous people who lived in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, called it the Berries Ripen Moon.
June is also when flowers bloom. The Anishinaabe indigenous peoples, who also lived in the Great Lakes region of both Canada and the United States, called it the Blooming Moon. An alternative European name is the Rose Moon since roses bloom around this time of the year.
Others describe it as a time to tend to crops; Cherokee Native Americans called it the Green Corn Moon. The Western Abenaki indigenous people, who were in parts of southeastern Quebec and northern New England, called it the Hoer Moon. Other names portray the time of new life. The Tlingit people, Indians of southern Alaska, called it the Birth Moon since it’s when certain animals are born in their region. Lastly, Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon are what the Cree indigenous people of Eastern Canada,called it.
If you Look UP at around 9:30 p.m., we’re still continuing to see the trio of “stars” in the northwest. Now Venus is hanging out next to the two top stars of Gemini, Pollux and Castor, while Mars is still in Cancer. In the west, we have the constellation of Leo looking picture perfect. This is a constellation we’ve observed in the past so let’s get to know it better by observing its deep-sky objects. Leo contains five Messier objects, all of them galaxies. Unfortunately, these objects are so far away that they mainly only can be seen through a large telescope; binoculars most likely won’t work unless you’re in an extremely dark location. Even then, the galaxies would only look like bright stars. One of the most popular deep-sky objects is called the Leo Triplet, which is closest to Theta Leonis. It’s between Denebola and Regulus. It’s a trio of interacting spiral galaxies: Messier 65, Messier 66 and NGC 3628, also known as the Messier 66 Group. M65 is an intermediate spiral galaxy with visible dark dust lanes. M66 is another intermediate spiral galaxy located approximately 95,000 light-years from Earth. NGC 3628 is also called Hamburger Galaxy.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.