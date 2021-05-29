Before the lunar eclipse, the constellation called Boötes was discussed. If you recall, we used the other end of the Big Dipper to find it. In other words, we have used the cup end of the Big Dipper to find things, but this last time we used the very tip of the handle. When we’re first observing the Big Dipper, it looked almost like a question mark. Since then, the question mark turned sideways. So if we go back to the sideways question mark reference, this is the bottom of the question mark. From there if you look for the next brightest star at about 45-degree angle, it should be Arcturus, which is part of Boötes. The constellation has the shape that is similar to a kite.
Arcturus is the third brightest star in the sky, according to Constellation-Guide.com. The name Arcturus means “guardian of the bear” in Ancient Greek. The star is located at the left foot of the Herdsman, the one standing next to the bear constellations, Ursa Major and Ursa Minor. If recall, ursa in Latin means bear.
To the right of Arcturus, is Muphrid (Saak) – η Boötis (Eta Boötis). It is a spectroscopic binary star with a period of 494 days. It is just a little over 3 light-years away from Arcturus. The star’s traditional name is Muphrid, derived from the Arabic phrase for “the single one of the lancers.” It is also known as Saak. Muphrid is 37 light-years from Earth.
On the upper part of the kite is Seginus. It is a variable star, one showing variations in brightness as a result of both radial and nonradial pulsations on its surface. The star is approximately 85 light-years away. Next to it Nekkar. It is a yellow giant that is about 219 light-years from Earth. It is a flare star, a type of variable star that shows dramatic increases in luminosity for a few minutes. The name Nekkar derives from a mistransliteration of the Arabic word for “cattle driver.” Sometimes the star is also referred to as Meres.
Another bright star in the constellation is Izar, Epsilon Boötis, also sometimes known as Pulcherrima, which means “the loveliest” in Latin. It is a binary star located approximately 300 light-years away. It consists of a bright orange giant and a smaller and fainter main sequence star. The name Izar comes from the Arabic word for “veil.” The star’s other traditional names are Mizar and Mirak, which means “the loins” in Arabic.
Then there’s Mu Boötis, also known as Alkalurops. The name comes from the Greek word kalaurops, which means “the shepherd’s staff.” Alkalurops is a triple star approximately 121 light-years away. The brightest component is a yellow-white subgiant. Its companion is a binary star.
If you recall, the constellation’s name comes from the Greek word Βοώτης, Boōtēs, which means ox driver, plowman or herdsman. Each O is pronounced separately and stress is placed on the second syllable. It was first catalogued by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the second century. The name of this constellation might sound familiar because there are three meteor showers associated with it: the January Boötids (which was written about in January), the June Boötids and the Quadrantids.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.