Last week I wrote that the next solar eclipse to go across our continent will be April 7, 2024, but it is actually April 8, 2024. Then I was pleasantly surprised to discover there will be an annular solar eclipse even sooner and across our continent, too.
It’s Oct. 14, 2023! You might recall from last week that an annular solar eclipse is when the moon is smaller than the sun (during a total eclipse the moon is almost the same size as the sun) so the sun isn’t blocked out entirely. Not only will it be seen in our continent, but in Central America and South America, as well.
In order to experience either of these phenomena to the fullest, it requires traveling out to the path of totality for the total solar eclipse, April 8, 2024, or to the path of annularity for the annular eclipse, Oct. 14, 2023. The width of the annularity is slightly larger at about 125 miles, while the path of totality is 115 miles. For those who aren’t able to travel to neither path, they will see a partial eclipse on both dates. The annular path will run from Oregon to Texas, Mexico, Central America and onto South America. It’s recommended to stay in the states for viewing because it could get cloudy in Mexico, Central America and South America. Even being too close to the coast in the states isn’t recommended, again, due to the possibility of clouds.
Don’t forget, it’s not safe to look at the sun during eclipse. Of course, it’s never safe to look directly at the sun even when an eclipse isn’t taking place. It’s also especially dangerous to look at the sun through a telescope or binoculars unless you have a sun filter. Some think it’s an old wives’ tale but it’s not — it is possible to go blind if you look at an eclipse with your naked eyes. Even though the light may seem dimmer, it’s so powerful that it could burn your retinas.
One time, when I wanted to watch Mercury cross in front of the sun, someone recommended getting welding goggles but pointed out that the lens that come with them aren’t dark enough for sun viewing. I had to buy additional lens with the correct rating in order to make sure I could view any sun marvels safely. The filter needs to have a minimum rating of ISO 12312-2. If you buy the disposable kind, be sure to get them from a reputable retailer in order to avoid purchasing counterfeits.
For more details about the eclipse complete with maps go to https://eclipse.aas.org.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
