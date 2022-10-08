Have you noticed the moon is in its waxing gibbous phase? That’s the phase it’s in, just before it becomes full. It’s been hard to miss. Sunday brings us October’s full moon. As September, October’s full moon name is affected by the autumnal equinox. The full moon before this equinox is always called the Harvest Moon and the one after it, is always the called Hunter’s Moon. That means that the autumnal equinox can occur in either September or October. When the equinox is closer to October’s full moon, then September’s full moon is called the Corn Moon and October’s moon becomes the Harvest Moon, according to Almanac.com.
It’s believed that the full Hunter’s Moon got its name because hunting was one of the ways to prepare for winter, according to Almanac.com. It’s the perfect time to hunt for animals since they’re beginning to plump for the winter season. In addition, all the farmers’ fields are cleared from harvesting, so animals aren’t able to hide, particularly smaller ones, like rabbits and foxes.
Sunday the full Hunter’s Moon will rise about 11 minutes after sunset. Sunset is 6:41 p.m., for those of us in San Mateo. The moon sets just before sunrise Sunday, but Monday, it’ll set after sunrise. The moon will rise about a half-hour later each night; while the sun is setting one to two minutes earlier, each day. So if you’re up late or you get up early, you’ll definitely see the moon.
As always, there are alternative names for October’s full moon and as with most moon names, they describe the season and what people do at this time of the year. For instance, the Anishinaabe people in southern Canada and the northern Midwestern United States, called it the Falling Leaves Moon. Freezing Moon is what the Ojibwe people, who live around the Great Lakes in both the U.S. and Canada, named it. The Haida, Indigenous people who lived in Haida Gwaii in British Columbia, called it the Ice Moon.
Some other full moon names are Drying Rice Moon, used by the Dakota, Native Americans. Migrating Moon are what the Cree, indigenous people of Eastern Canada, named it since it’s when birds start flying south to warmer weather.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
