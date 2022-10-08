Look up logo

Have you noticed the moon is in its waxing gibbous phase? That’s the phase it’s in, just before it becomes full. It’s been hard to miss. Sunday brings us October’s full moon. As September, October’s full moon name is affected by the autumnal equinox. The full moon before this equinox is always called the Harvest Moon and the one after it, is always the called Hunter’s Moon. That means that the autumnal equinox can occur in either September or October. When the equinox is closer to October’s full moon, then September’s full moon is called the Corn Moon and October’s moon becomes the Harvest Moon, according to Almanac.com.

It’s believed that the full Hunter’s Moon got its name because hunting was one of the ways to prepare for winter, according to Almanac.com. It’s the perfect time to hunt for animals since they’re beginning to plump for the winter season. In addition, all the farmers’ fields are cleared from harvesting, so animals aren’t able to hide, particularly smaller ones, like rabbits and foxes.

