Since it’s been so cloudy it seems like the appropriate time to look at different types of stars. Particularly since we learned about a new type last week. If you recall, we were exploring the constellations of Perseus. Its most famous star is Algol, better known as the Demon Star, and is a "variable star," meaning it brightens and dims with regularity and it’s visible to the naked eye. So some stars actually do appear to twinkle.
Back in September we looked at the different main sequence stars but didn’t explore the different types of stars, such as variable stars. According to PhysicOfTheUniverse.com, the other type of stars are brown, red, yellow, white and black dwarves, white stars, red and blue giants and neutron stars.
Brown dwarfs are also called "failed stars," since they never reach sufficient mass, density and internal heat to start the nuclear fusion process. They may glow dimly when newly formed and are actually red not brown, they start to cool soon after and so are very difficult to spot. They may be among the most common type of stars.
While red dwarfs are small and relatively cool stars but bigger than brown dwarfs. They have less than 40% to 50% of the mass of our sun. Most of the stars in our galaxy are red dwarfs and are much dimmer than our sun. Even the largest red dwarf only has about 10% of the sun’s luminosity. They burn much more slowly and typically live much longer.
Yellow dwarfs are main sequence stars, like our own sun. Some are actually more white than yellow.
White dwarfs are small, dense, burnt-out husks of stars. They are no longer undergoing fusion reaction and represent the final evolutionary state of most of the stars in our galaxy. When a red giant has used up its helium to produce carbon and oxygen and also has insufficient mass to generate the core temperatures required to fuse carbon, it sheds its outer layers to form a planetary nebula, that leaves behind an inert mass of carbon and oxygen. A white dwarf is typically only the size of the Earth, but 200,000 times denser.
Whereas black dwarfs are actually hypothetical stellar remnants created when a white dwarf becomes cool and dark, after about 10 billion years of life. Black dwarfs are very hard to detect and very few would exist anyway in a universe only 13.7 billion years old.
White stars are bright, main sequence stars with masses from 1.4 to 2.1 times of the sun and are actually hotter than our sun, too.
Red giants are luminous giant stars of low or intermediate mass in a late phase of stellar evolution. When a main sequence star has fused all its hydrogen into helium, it then starts to burn its helium to produce carbon and oxygen causing it to expand to many times its previous volume to become a red giant. After about 200 hundred million years, the red giant puffs out its outer layers in a gas cloud called a nebula and collapses in on itself to form a white dwarf. The largest red giants are known as red super giants and are the largest stars in the universe in terms of volume.
Blue giants are bright, giant stars that are between 10 and 100 times the size of the sun and have a luminosity between 10 and 1,000 times. Because of their mass and hotness, they are relatively short-lived and quickly exhausting their hydrogen fuel, ending as red super giants or neutron stars. The biggest and most luminous stars are referred to as blue super giants and hypergiants.
Neutron stars are stellar remnants that can result from the gravitational collapse of massive stars during a supernova event. They are composed almost entirely of crushed neutrons and are very hot and very dense. Although a typical neutron star has a mass of only between 1.35 and about 2.1 times that of our sun, it is 60,000 times smaller than it. Because of its huge density, it has a gravity of over 200 billion times than we experience on Earth. They rotate very fast, especially soon after the supernova explosion and some emit regular pulses of radiation called pulsars. Smaller collapsed stars will usually become white dwarfs, and larger ones will collapse completely into a black hole singularity.
Lastly, are binary stars. We have also discussed those previously. They are two stars that orbit around a common center of mass. In fact, the majority of stars are part of binary, triplet or multiple star systems.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
