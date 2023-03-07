Organizers of the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco announced Tuesday that Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters and Odesza will headline the three-day event later this year.
The concert held annually in Golden Gate Park is planned for Aug. 11-13 this year, with Lana del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd and Janelle Monae among the other top acts scheduled to perform.
