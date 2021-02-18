It's a Wanderful Life: A review of Nomadland

Disney’s $71 billion shopping spree of Fox assets was not just limited to Wicked Tuna, Deadpool and other pop culture standouts to integrate into the brand. One of their best acquisitions in the deal was plucking Fox Searchlight Pictures (now sans the Fox name), a premier arthouse film studio chock full of awards season bling.
Their first big push for 2020 gold-plate accreditation comes in the form of “Nomadland,” a beautiful, meditative piece of film art that director Chloe Zhao orchestates by coalescing the talents of source material, production and non-conventional acting.
Zhao brings the amazing hyper-documentary, cinema verite style she showcased in her previous movie “Rider,” with tons more polish and confidence.
Based on and inspired by Jessica Bruder’s non-fiction 2017 book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” the story concerns Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman befallen by the loss of her husband, followed by the loss of her job, and then punctuated by the loss of the community she lives in. Set in the 2008 or 2009 era of the Great Recession, the corporate town of Empire, Nevada she lives in simply ceases to be after the company closes the factory where everyone worked.
Without a her teaching job, economic resources or a place to live, she decides to hit the road and live in her van, taking odd jobs at an Amazon fulfillment center, a campsite and a tourist attraction, doing low pay, low payoff jobs that are far from aspirational, except in the sense to survive.
Early in her journey, she meets other folks in a variety of situations (most of them economic), but with one commonality-- they refuse to settle in one place and prefer to wander the landscape. A lack of a static home base gives them a certain freedom from the trappings and the traps of consumerist society, and as a side benefit, gives them a newfound connection to other like-minded folks as well as the beauties of the natural world.
This nomadic existence is at the core of the movie, and gives Fran a constantly mobile, amorphous community. Fern moves from menial job to menial job, but that is offset by the people she meets that help her fill her void. Often, they congregate in certain places, similar to Burning Man Festival but with more collegial camaraderie and less Instagram self aggrandizement.
This seems ostensibly like a politically charged statement about current economic disparities or a critique of our society’s predilection for discarding its people once they’ve outlasted their usefulness. But I found it more moving as a woman’s journey on the path to healing.
There is some inspirational, committed acting from McDormand, who is incandescent and understated in her performance. Moreso, Zhao’s casting of real-life nomads in major roles (Linda May, Swankie, nomad guru Bob Ross), pay off extremely well. A few other professional actors round out the cast, including David Straithairn who always brings likability to any movie or television show he’s in, but the non-pros (including cameos from an actor or two from “Rider”) are the dramatic leaven to the performances. In fact, the amateurs may have actually had some influence on the Hollywood folks in how they made their acting choices.
Director of photography Joshua James Richards has an affinity for the vistas of the American West as much as he does for the pride-less closeups of the actors. “Nomadland” begs to be seen in a theater (damn you, pandemic!). But ironically, because of the lack of theater options and the reluctance of studios releasing major movies lately, I think more people will be able to access this film via Hulu, and eventually video on demand.
And that’s a good thing. More people should be treated to Zhao’s vision of the human condition.
And moving on, more will. She is finishing up “Eternals,” an upcoming entry in the Marvel superhero genre, slated for a year-end release. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are multiverses apart from Linda May and Swankie, but I feel great about Zhao bringing her unique, talented sensibilities to it.
