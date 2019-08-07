ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.
Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.
The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month. The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park.
An identical park opened earlier this summer at Disneyland in California.
Disney World employs more than 75,000 workers, making it the largest workforce at a single site in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.