RYAN GARRETT WINS SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS INAUGURAL COMPOSITION COMPETITION. As it enters its 45th season, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has established an annual composition competition encouraging composers to pen new works, seasonal for winter, secular in text and accessible to men’s choruses around the globe. Composer Ryan Garrett talks about the path that led him to winning this new inaugural event.
DJ: What was your earliest music training?
RG: I started taking voice lessons at the age of 7. I sang in choir all throughout elementary school and discovered my love of music during those formative years.
DJ: When did you begin playing the piano?
RG: I was a late bloomer when it came to the piano. My parents had signed me up to take lessons when I was 10, but I despised it at the time. I returned to it on my own when I was a freshman in high school and started teaching myself very quickly at that point. I can dabble a bit on a few instruments, but I wouldn’t ever dare call myself a player. With my work as an orchestrator, however, I have a good understanding of different instrument’s capabilities. Always learning new things every day!
DJ: What are your thoughts about children being encouraged to play an instrument early on?
RG: I think it’s wonderful to expose young people to music in any way possible. Take them to a concert, or listen to music with them. Planting seeds requires patience, as was my case. I wanted nothing to do with the piano after my lessons as a kid until I found it on my own.
DJ: What has your formal music education been?
RG: I studied music at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. Just outside of Cleveland.
DJ: Any mentors or teachers you would like to mention?
RG: Too many to name. Bob Mayerovitch was the best university piano teacher I could have asked for. I had a mishmash of knowledge as a result of teaching myself piano for four years and he so eloquently filled in my technical gaps. Andrew Lippa is a mentor, collaborator and friend. A brilliant composer and arranger, we’ve worked together many times and his musicality has made a big impact on me throughout my career.
DJ: How did you learn about the competition?
RG: Online. I had seen the SFGMC in concert for the first time this past July and wanted to learn more about the chorus. I stumbled upon the competition and decided to write and submit a piece.
DJ: How did you select the text?
RG: I read through LOTS of winter related poetry. I settled on Walter de la Mare’s “Snow” because the imagery felt so strong and immediate. The music started flowing out of my fingers with ease, all because of these beautiful pictures that the text continued to conjure in my mind.
DJ: What is your actual experience with snow?
RG: I grew up in Texas. No snow. Then I went to university in Cleveland. Tons of snow. Driving around for the first time in it was truly terrifying. Then I lived in NYC for 10 years, which felt like a manageable amount of snow. Now I’m in L.A. and back to no snow. I love seasons and especially love sledding in the snow. Winter is wild!
RG: Yes, I started out as a singer and it greatly affects everything that I write. I tried every note of this piece out on my voice and I really trust my voice to guide me in writing something that will feel unique (hopefully!) but also accessible. I love writing for voices and I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to have the SFGMC premiering “Snow” at their holiday concerts.
MORE ABOUT RYAN GARRETT: Ryan Garrett has conducted the Broadway productions of “Kinky Boots,” “Mean Girls” and the New York productions of “Jasper in Deadland” and “The Man in the Ceiling.” He has played piano for the Broadway productions of “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Mary Poppins,” “Sweeney Todd” (NY Philharmonic) and “Matilda.”
SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR PARTICULARS: For tickets and information about SFGMC’s Holiday Spectacular concerts, visit sfgmc.org. Concerts are scheduled for San Francisco’s Sydney Goldstein Theater, 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Berkeley’s Freight & Salvage, 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center, 5 p.m. Dec. 17; and San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, 5 p.m, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 24.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
