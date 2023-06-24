THERE ARE NO RULES FOR THIS: SAN MATEO AUTHOR JJ ELLIOTT TELLS HOW LIFE AND LOSS LED TO HER FIRST NOVEL.
DJ: How long have you lived in San Mateo?
JJE: We’ve been here for 16 years. I grew up in Los Altos, attending Pinewood School and St. Francis, and am lucky to still have many close friends from those days. I studied English at UCLA and remained in L.A. for eight years after college, working at ad agencies as a copywriter. After getting married I moved to S.F. and continued working in advertising. These days I’m a freelance copywriter and mother to two teens and two bulldogs in San Mateo, where I live with my husband and all the aforementioned creatures.
DJ: Your debut novel, "There Are No Rules For This," follows a group of women as they deal with a friend’s suicide. Does this story mirror events in your own life?
JJE: I lost my mother to suicide the summer before my senior year of high school. For the next several years, I did a lot of work to try to understand the suicidal mindset, including working on suicide hotlines for a few years in L.A. My novel is 100% fiction, but it is definitely informed by what I learned in my time attempting to understand. I know what it feels like to have questions that will never fully be answered. That said, my book is just as much about the strength of friendship and celebrating people while they’re alive. There’s a lot of hope and optimism in it!
DJ: How did you decide on the title “There Are No Rules For This”?
JJE: My original title was “Dearly Beloved” which then changed to “This Thing Called Life” … both of which come from the beginning of “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince. “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.” It’s such a powerful statement, and it ties into my book as the main characters decide to hold their own funerals while they’re alive, basically to help them get through life and their friend’s death. Ultimately, my publisher felt that the title should tell the reader more about why the characters do what they do. When we settled on “There Are No Rules For This,” it felt right as that’s how it feels in the aftermath of any sudden, unexpected death.
DJ: Where and when did you do your writing?
JJE: Because I’m still a freelance copywriter, which I mostly do from home, I had to get away from my house in order to write fiction. Sometimes that looked like a few hours sitting at a cafe or wine bar. Sometimes it was me going away to a local airport hotel to hole up for days. I definitely didn’t have a regular schedule, which is probably why it took me so many years to finish it!
DJ: Are other writers part of your life?
JJE: One of the best things that’s come out of this journey is all the amazing published or soon-to-be published authors I now count as friends. I’ve attended three writing retreats — Haven Retreats in Montana, the Northern California Writer’s Retreat, and Her Spirit in Santa Fe. I’ve come away every time with friends, mentors and writing partners. Writing is a very isolating endeavor so finding fellow writers and authors is like finding family. We can support each other’s successes and we get each other’s pain points. Believe me, there’s more of one than the other.
DJ: What are the challenges of getting published?
JJE: Oh boy, how much column space do you have? Publishers, like so many entertainment industries, are really chasing the dollar these days. It’s very hard to be published unless you already have a platform of built-in readers. After a lot of close-but-no-cigar conversations with traditional publishers and editors, I decided to submit to the hybrid publisher She Writes Press. It’s like the Netflix model for publishing. They still vet all their books, but they put a lot more content and voices out into the world than traditional publishers. The head of the press, Brooke Warner, worked in traditional publishing and got tired of seeing so many great stories get passed aside because they weren’t “sure things.” I don’t have anything against traditional publishing, but I think the world is always hungry for more content and different stories. I mean, how many Marvel movies are coming out this summer?
DJ: How has writing this book changed how you connect with people?
JJE: So many people from my past and present have reached out to me to tell me that after reading the book, they are holding their friends and loved ones closer, asking harder questions, and telling them why they value them. I hoped people would have that response, but I had no way of knowing that it would actually happen. It’s a remarkable, surreal, wonderful feeling.
More information about JJ Elliott and “There Are No Rules For This” may be found at https://www.jjelliott.com.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.