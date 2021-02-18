SPRING … AND BIRDS … ARE IN THE AIR: MARY BURNS, FOUNDER OF SAN MATEO BACKYARD BIRDERS, TALKS ABOUT THE JOY AND SURPRISES TO BE FOUND IN NATURE CLOSE TO HOME. San Mateo resident Mary Burns started San Mateo Backyard Birds on Aug.17, 2020. 186 members now use the Nextdoor group to share photos, ask questions and generally engage in their love of watching birds.
DJ: What is San Mateo Backyard Birders?
MB: It’s a Nextdoor group started by me on Aug. 17, 2020. Currently there are 186 members. There are some people just starting to learn about the birds they see, and some that are pretty expert and know a LOT. The group works well for everyone because the newbies learn so much from the “advanced” birders, and the advanced birders get enjoyment out of helping and answering questions. We also have members who enjoy photography, so they’ve shared some beautiful photos. The atmosphere in the group has been really welcoming and friendly. Even if two members don’t agree about a bird identification, the conversations have a very helpful and kind tone. No one should feel afraid to ask a question or make a guess about a bird.
DJ: What would you say to someone who is ready to get involved in backyard bird watching?
MB: You don’t need anything to start, really. If you just like seeing birds, their beauty or their behavior, look out your window or go on a walk. If you’d like to start identifying them and keeping track of what you’ve seen, download a free app and read some of the online resources. If doing that makes you want to invest some money, consider adding bird feeders or buying binoculars.
DJ: What are some useful books, internet sites or apps for birders?
MB: Most people who prefer books recommend Sibley’s. I prefer apps — I find it easier to identify a bird if there’s a filter for size, color, location etc. I use Merlin to identify a bird, then eBird to record what I see (those two apps work together). Merlin and eBird are put out by Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which also has some amazing resources. I also use iBird Pro for a more detailed look at a bird, or to filter for more attributes. iNaturalist has a list of birds of San Mateo County: https://www.inaturalist.org/guides/4612?page=1.
DJ: Does a birder need a “backyard?” What about people who live in condos or apartments?
MB: Anyone can be a birder, and we do have members who live in apartments and condos. I used the term “backyard birders” to distinguish from people who actively go to certain locations to see less common birds. Also, while it’s called “San Mateo Backyard Birders,” we do have members who live in Belmont. I live close to the Belmont border, so my initial post went to Belmont neighborhoods, too.
DJ: What are some easy things to do to attract birds?
MB: The best for the birds is to put out water and have plantings that attract them. Trees, low shrubs, places for them to hide, etc. Water can just be a pie tin on the ground — doesn’t have to be a beautiful or expensive bird bath. And it should be cleaned and sanitized often. But to attract a lot of birds, or a wider variety, putting out bird feeders is helpful. The challenge there is that you need to keep them very clean, and should take them all down if you see any sign of illness in the birds visiting. I had taken all our feeders down for a long time so as not to contribute to the spread of disease among the wild birds. But my elderly mother lives with us, and she loves birdwatching — it’s one of her only forms of entertainment. So, I put the feeders back up. Now I keep two sets of each type, so I can always have a clean one up while I’m washing the others.
DJ: What are the most common birds locally?
MB: The most common that people report seeing are chickadees, house finches, lesser goldfinches, Anna’s hummingbirds and dark-eyed juncos. There are also a lot of mourning doves, Bewick’s wrens, scrub jays and American crows. In my yard I also see Nuttal’s woodpeckers, and usually a red-tailed hawk at least once a day.
DJ: Outside of backyards, where are some good nearby spots to view birds?
MB: Shoreline park, Coyote Point Yacht Harbor and Sawyer Camp Trail are some great places in San Mateo. I even saw a bald eagle at Crystal Springs Reservoir (from the Sawyer Camp Trail) last May!
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
