COME ON IN, THE SPIRITS ARE FRIENDLY: WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE STAGES A SPECIAL SHOW FOR THE HALLOWEEN SEASON. For more than 100 years, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose has kept alive the haunted lore that surrounds its namesake, Sarah Pardee Winchester, heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune. The House’s Director of Operations, Michael Taffe, talks about the challenges and sometimes spine-chilling experiences of planning for Halloween at this special place of lonely hallways and dark passages.
DJ: How did you come to work at the Winchester Mystery House?
MT: I grew up in SoCal and spent lots of time going to the local attractions as a kid, deciding that I wanted to do that as a career. I have spent most of my career in theme parks, entertainment and hospitality, starting at Knott’s Berry Farm as a ride operator in 1992 and moving to the Bay Area to open Gilroy Gardens in 2001. I attended Cal State Dominguez Hills for Business Management and have some formal art/design training as well. I got my start in the Halloween business building and operating mazes for Knott’s Scary Farm.
DJ: How long ago did you start planning for this Halloween at the Winchester Mystery House?
MT: I’ve been gathering ideas for our show for a few years now, but really began planning for this year after our 2019 season. We were originally going to do a follow-up to that show but the pandemic changed everything, so we ran a simple audio driven show in 2020. We started production on this year’s show in May and I was able to team up with many of the partners that I had been planning on working with previously to pull things together. The creative concept this year was done internally and we partnered with a number of artists, technicians and craftspeople to build this year’s experience, including Jack O’ Lantern Trail for the outdoor experience.
DJ: Do you use a model or drawings of the house in developing your plans?
MT: As there are no official blueprints of the house, each space is designed to fit the story once the tour route and larger show scenes have been planned. Some spaces are formally drawn if there is construction needed, but most of the time the scenes are planned and installed on the fly so as to not disturb the historic structure or impede our daytime tours.
DJ: How do you balance fun and fright in designing?
MT: It starts with a good story and we have a very unique one this year. Paranormal investigations are part of our history at the WMH and we thought it would be fun to build our own theatrical version of one. While we do not skew to the gore and horror of some haunt attractions, our intention was to let the house be the star of the show and weave some really cool scenes, lighting and sound effects into it. We also added a few good scares and show-stopping scenes for this year’s show. It’s always challenging to strike the perfect balance between scary and fun, but we’re able to adapt quickly if the end result isn’t to our liking or can be improved.
DJ: What are some of your favorite highlights of the Lost in the House Tour?
MT: My favorite space in the house has always been the basement. It’s one of the first things I enhanced when I started here back in 2017 and I have always wanted to use it for our night tours but it always presented a challenge. The great reveal of Lost in the House takes place in the basement and our guests who visit us are in for a treat and a good scare when they make their way down there.
DJ: What can people expect who have never been to the house?
MT: If you’re coming to All Hallows Eve, be prepared to be enveloped in all things Halloween. We’ve expanded our event this year to offer something for everyone. Also, wear comfortable shoes as you’re going to be doing quite a bit of walking while you explore the mansion in our Lost in the House Tour.
DJ: How is the visitor experience different depending on what time of day or night a visitor goes?
MT: The daytime experience differs significantly in that our traditional tours focus on the history of the house, Sarah Winchester’s life in California and life on the estate for her caretakers. The All Hallows Eve event is all about Halloween fun and, for the first time, we are bringing the entire estate to life through our Lost in the House tour and Jack O’ Lantern Trail. Many of our guests choose to do both the day and night on the same day to get the complete experience this time of year.
DJ: The house has a storied history. Have you ever seen or experienced anything “unusual” there?
MT: Many of the staff over the years has had their share of experiences. I personally have experienced a few “unusual” things in my time here. The most common thing for me has been hearing strange sounds when I know I’m the only one in the house and hearing my name being spoken when no one else is around. It hasn’t kept me from coming to work, though, and I get the feeling that whatever spirits there may be, they’re friendly.
WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE PARTICULARS. The Winchester Mystery House is located at 525 S. Winchester Blvd. in San Jose. Halloween events, including guided house and garden tours, take place daily and on selected nights through Oct. 31. For tickets and additional information visit www.winchestermysteryhouse.com/all-hallows-eve.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.