ACTOR MAITE UZAL SHARES ABOUT PURSUING HER PASSION, THE TOLL OF TOURING AND BECOMING GOLDE IN “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.”
DJ: Please tell a bit about yourself.
MU: My hometown is Madrid, in Spain. That’s where I went to school (Kensington School) and College for Law (Universidad Pontificia de Comillas) until I moved to New York City at the age of 27 to study Musical Theatre at the American and Musical Dramatic Academy.
DJ: You are a lawyer. How did you move from law to acting?
MU: I studied Law to fulfil the desires of my family and what was expected of me (and I think they advised me well and I don’t regret it at all). But I always wanted to be an actress, for as long as I can remember. One day I woke up in the middle of the night with a huge anxiety attack and started throwing up. I knew it was time to pursue my passion and decided that the following day I would quit my job and become an actress regardless of anybody’s opinion or challenges that I could find along the way.
DJ: When did you first see a production of “Fiddler on the Roof”?
MU: The first production of Fiddler I saw in a theater was actually our production on Broadway. I had seen the movie a million times and clips of other productions in school in New York but I had never seen an actual live stage production until that moment.
DJ: What aspects of Golde’s character have you found within yourself?
MU: I’d like to think quite a few. I’m resilient and focus more on action than anything else to show how I feel. I find it very hard to say I love you to someone, for example, but I guarantee you that a person that I’m close with will have no doubt about my feelings: I will let them know with my actions. Golde and I also have a very similar sense of humor.
DJ: How do you get in the mindset of a mother of daughters?
MU: Golde has five daughters. I myself have no children so I did extensive research about motherhood and the culture that I was diving into. I also turned to my mother very often and in doing that, I believe that I have become a better daughter to her, and I think that’s quite magical, that playing a role can do that to you and bring you even closer to the people you love.
DJ: How was the audition for the role of Golde?
MU: I actually walked out of the audition for this production in tears and completely convinced that I was not going to book the job, and here we are four seasons later. What happened was that they asked me to sing a legit song from my book and when I said I was going to sing a certain aria, the sheet music was nowhere to be found. Now, I have NEVER, EVER, taken that song out of my binder so I have no idea how it suddenly wasn’t there. Bart Sher was very kind and patient with me, and he allowed me to pick another song but I was mortified and thought that I must have looked so unprepared and unprofessional that I didn’t stand a chance of getting the job.
DJ: Are there mentors or teachers you would like to acknowledge?
MU: Most definitely. First place goes to Wilma Wever, my voice teacher. No one has believed in me and has had more patience with all of my struggles than her. I’d also like to thank Emily Skinner, Stephanie Scott, Teri Ralston and all the AMDA Faculty in general. Also, my literature teacher in school, Antonio Ferández.
DJ: How is touring with a show different from performing in a fixed venue?
MU: First, traveling so often takes a toll on your body and your mindset, which are the tools that you then have to put to work every night to do the show. So, I feel that staying healthy and focused becomes even more of a priority in this context. Also, I personally like the feeling of having a permanent home to come to after work, somewhere familiar and totally “mine” where I can feel safe and rest peacefully; your personal space changes every week or sometimes every day on tour. So, I feel that you have to make an effort to, first, learn to make your body, yourself, a home to rest in every day regardless of where you’re at, and to do small things that make the ever changing physical space of a hotel or an Airbnb more “homey”: I travel with a humidifier, a special pillow and like to have a specific candle with me at all times. That’s in terms of lifestyle. In terms of the actual performance, it can be quite challenging to make the adaptations that each venue requires the show to make. Depending on the space, certain set pieces or props may be cut out, there may be challenges in sound, lighting, quick changes, etc., so one also has to adapt to that and be very alert in each different venue.
DJ: Do you spend free time with other members of the tour company?
MU: Not a lot to be honest. I lead quite a solitary life, by choice, outside of the venue and mandatory company events. Being on tour, I like to make a very distinct separation between work and the rest of my day. I also dedicate a lot of time to self care (essentially rest, yoga and vocal therapy) and other projects I’m working on outside of tour, so I don’t have a lot of time to hang out outside of work.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF PARTICULARS. The Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” makes its San Francisco premiere March 22-26 at the Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St. in San Francisco. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.; and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at broadwaysf.com. Running time is two hours and 45 min including one intermission. Recommended for ages 8+. No children under 5 allowed.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
