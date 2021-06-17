“LAST SHIP TO PROXIMA CENTAURI”: PLAYWRIGHT GREG LAM EXAMINES MORAL AND SOCIAL ISSUES WITH A FUTURISTIC TWIST. San Carlos resident Greg Lam was selected from more than 700 applicants to be a finalist in the 44th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival for his play “Last Ship to Proxima Centauri.” Lam talks about pivotal moments in his writing career, learning to make things happen and finding inspiration.
DJ: You live in San Carlos, but this is fairly recent, is it not?
GL: We moved here last summer from the Boston area. My wife got a job in the Bay Area, and so we came, pandemic and all!
DJ: Tell about your play “Last Ship to Proxima Centauri.”
GL: “Last Ship to Proxima Centauri” imagines a spaceship migrating from Earth to the nearest habitable planet, one of hundreds of ships originating from major cities across the world. A mishap occurs to the ship, delaying them for hundreds of years, but they finally arrive, expecting to join the new planet. However, they do not receive the welcome they expect from the colonizers who preceded them and established a new society. I started writing this in 2017, when the refugee situation at the border was the crisis of the moment. That starting point informs the things this crew of Americans encounter on the new planet. I try to use the lens of science fiction to examine things like race, nationalism, colonialism, rights and responsibility, and the legacies of American history.
DJ: What led you to writing?
GL: I’ve been interested in writing since high school and have been doing it in various ways since then. A really pivotal thing that helped me was about four years ago when I was in the Company One PlayLab, a developmental program for playwrights run by a theatre in Boston. It helped me think about playwriting as an ongoing process to build your career. Before that my involvement was very scattershot. So, shout out to C1 PlayLab and Ilana Brownstein, who runs it.
DJ: How do you develop your writing skills?
GL: I am one who didn’t do an MFA, I didn’t go to New York City or L.A. I tried to make things happen where I was and there was a long time when playwriting wasn’t my main focus. (Board game design was!) But in the past few years, I’ve learned to make connections and find opportunities. It’s a lot easier to find places and people to work with than ever before. Geography is no longer the obstacle it was. I’m in writers’ groups based in Boston and Portland, Oregon. For my entire adult life, I’ve been in various informal writing groups where we’ve shared and critiqued our writing. During the pandemic we switched from in person meetings to Zoom, but if things shift back to face-to-face then I may have to find local groups for that.
DJ: Do you have a favorite format?
GL: I write full-length plays which chew on grinding moral and societal questions, using science fiction as a way to examine our world. I also write 10-minute plays which tend to be comic romps, also often in the science fiction realm.
DJ: You co-founded the Asian-American Playwright Collective. How did that come about?
GL: I had been in the Boston area trying to do creative projects for almost two decades, but had never met another Asian-American playwright until I was in the Company One PlayLab, where I met two others. We decided to seek out other Boston area playwrights who were AAPI, and eventually found around 10. We work together to workshop scripts, do readings, find opportunities, and promote our activities.
DJ: What advice do you have for those who want to pursue writing?
GL: Start or join a writers’ group, join New Play Exchange (newplayexchange.com) to share your work, familiarize yourself with other folks writing new plays, and network with theater people who are trying to do new things. The pandemic has shaken everything up since theater’s so dependent on face to face interactions, but a lot of people have done interesting things in the past year with the tools they had available. We hope things go back to normal, but a “normal” that’s better than the previous “normal.” Absolutely no one knows for sure what theatre will look like in a year.
MORE ABOUT GREG LAM AND HIS WORK. Information about Greg Lam’s plays and board games may be found at https://tinyurl.com/greglam and http://www.pair-of-dice.com.
*This interview has been edited because of space considerations.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
