NOT YOUR PARENTS’ CONCERT: CONDUCTOR DANIEL BARTHOLOMEW-POYSER MAKES SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY “THE BEST BAND IN TOWN” FOR FEB. 11 TEEN NIGHT. San Francisco Symphony Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser talks about the quiet question that brought him to conducting and his work to extend the boundaries of the orchestral music world.
DJ: Where did you grow up?
D. B-P: I was born in Montréal, Québec, and when I was 5 years old moved to Calgary, Alberta, where I grew up. I was enrolled in French Immersion, so my schooling was in English and in French. I love the mix of cultures that exist in Montréal, and I love the terrific beauty of Calgary, a city placed right where the Prairies and the Mountains meet.
DJ: How old were you when you came to the music world?
D. B-P: I began music lessons pretty young, on piano. My mom put me into them, so I didn’t have too much of a choice! But it paid off. I also took accordion lessons for a year (they went OK) and then in Junior High School I joined my school music program. That was really the start of my music journey.
DJ: What leads a musician to conducting?
D. B-P: For every conductor, the path is different. Ultimately, conducting is a form of imaginative leadership; imagining what a piece should and then could sound like, imagining what the musicians you are working with could sound like. For me, it started with falling in love with certain pieces of music, and having opinions about how they should be played, and being given the opportunity to make those decisions. My high school teachers and youth orchestra conductors knew I wanted to conduct and gave me opportunities to do so.
DJ: Did you take formal classes in conducting?
D. B-P: Yes, I did a Master of Philosophy in Performance at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England, and, previous to that, many classes in my undergrad, a diploma in Wind Conducting, and I have spent a number of summers at the Conducting Retreat at Medomak in Maine, working with Ken Kiesler.
DJ: What was your first experience conducting?
D. B-P: I was sitting at the back of the Orchestra waiting for my turn to play. The piece was Cecil Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute, a piece I know really well, even though I am a tuba player. I remember the conductor, John Thompson, looking down at the score, pausing and then saying quietly, “Daniel, do you want to conduct?” And, of course, I said yes. And it went well enough that, years later, I am still conducting! I will always remember that moment and be grateful to him for helping me get my start.
DJ: Are there teachers you would like to acknowledge?
D. B-P: My teachers included Dr. Glenn Price, then from the University of Calgary and now at the California Institute of Technology, Clark Rundell at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, and Ken Kiesler from the University of Michigan. Edwin Outwater, the former Resident Conductor of the San Francisco Symphony and current Music Director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, has been a very special mentor over the years.
DJ: The CBC documentary “Disruptor Conductor” recognizes your efforts to extend the boundaries of the orchestral music world through concerts for Neuro-diverse, incarcerated, African diaspora, and LGBTQ2S+ populations. How were you drawn to this undertaking?
D. B-P: Music is for people, and these four groups of people are groups that I have interacted with in my life to varying degrees. I am a Caribbean Canadian guy, who is part of the LGBTQ2S+ community. In my undergrad degree in education, I spent time working for the John Howard Society of Canada, an organization that works on crime prevention, intervention and reintegration, as well as improving conditions for those involved in the justice system. One of my best friends is a psychologist who works with the Neuro-diverse community. Resultantly, doing concerts for people in these groups comes pretty naturally to me as they have been, or are, part of my life to varying degrees. Ultimately, it is about making space at the table for those who traditionally have not had space. The content of the concerts is often quite similar, but the contexts in which they are presented and the way in which I present them are tailored to the needs of the community, and these concerts are usually some of the most fun things I get to do.
DJ: You are conducting San Francisco Symphony’s Teen Night on Feb. 11. What can the audience expect?
D. B-P: We are always working on new concepts and innovative concerts for our young people. Last year’s Teen Night was called “Go Big,” and it was about big music and big emotions. This year’s show is called “Music with a Message” and is about how composers — new and old — use, and have used, music to impact people in their worlds. But don’t ask me to give away any of the surprises! We are going to play music by living composers — some even by the multitalented musicians of the San Francisco Symphony — and historical composers, and we’re doing a few demonstrations that will not only have strong messages, but may even change the way some people in the audience think about music completely. Lofty, maybe, but we’re ambitious!
MUSIC WITH A MESSAGE: TEEN NIGHT PARTICULARS. Sit back, relax and experience the best band in town as San Francisco Symphony Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser presents a wildly unique lineup that spotlights the messages behind the music — from the seething hatred of Montagues vs. Capulets to enigmatic codes of defiance and solidarity, to the languages of friendship, romance and everything in between. Dress up, dress down and come as you are for a fun night out that is not your parents’ concert. San Francisco Symphony performs at Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco. Tickets information at www.sfsymphony.org.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.