“HYMN FOR HER” CELEBRATES THEM: MUSIC AT KOHL MANSION FOUNDERS ARE HONORED DURING THE PROGRAM’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON. Music at Kohl Mansion was founded 40 years ago by Liz Dossa and Sister Amy Bayley. The program’s Executive Director Patricia Kristof Moy commissioned composer Shinji Eshima to write a chamber work for the program’s 40th Anniversary Gala Concert Nov. 13. Moy and Eshima discuss the path that led to his composition “Hymn for Her,” dedicated to Dossa and Bayley.
DJ: When did you two meet?
PKM: I feel I’ve known Shinji on some level my entire adult life, though in the first few years it was mostly by watching him play in the Opera House orchestra pit, as I was working as the Opera’s French Language and Diction Coach — usually seated right behind the conductor at rehearsals, with a direct-line view to the bass section just below :)
SE: I have long known Patricia as a colleague at SF Opera. She has always been a very warm and personable figure who stands out among the hundreds of people who work there. But when we re-met recently, I was surprised to learn she had been working there even before I joined the orchestra in 1980. I realized I have known her my entire career.
DJ: How did this commission come about?
SE: Patricia contacted me a year ago, in September 2021, to discuss a “project” she had in mind. I was never more surprised than to learn she would ask me to compose a new work for Music at Kohl, and especially for such a significant occasion.
PKM: In January 2014, we presented on the Kohl stage the Bay Area premiere of The Despot’s Rage, the Slave’s Revenge, for cello, piano and marimba, composed in 2003 by Shinji for Emil Miland. It was a natural for me to reach out to Shinji when contemplating a composer with a long local history to write a piece for Music at Kohl’s 40th Anniversary Celebration. He immediately said yes.
DJ: How was the commission presented?
SE: After Patricia informed me of the occasion, she sent me a copy of the book by Liz Dossa, “Notable Excitement,” about the history of Music at Kohl. I, of course, have known of Music at Kohl for its reputation of excellence and very high musical standards. I felt intimidated at first, but upon reading this book, there were so many connections that I have personally, I felt I could not refuse. I had just one condition, that if Patricia did not like the piece I wrote, she could turn it down, no questions asked.
DJ: Did you have discussions with each other as the music took shape?
PKM: We spoke quite a bit as the ideas percolated for Shinji. Mainly, he asked questions as he contemplated the best theme for this important milestone anniversary, and he ran a few ideas by me. It soon became apparent that he was moved by the story of the two valiant and intrepid leaders (Liz Dossa and Amy Bayley) who founded the concert series with a great deal of enthusiasm and very little funding back in 1983. Inspired by the superb acoustics and majestic yet intimate setting of the Kohl Mansion’s Great Hall, the two launched what has become a beloved tradition - the longest-running continuous chamber music-only series in San Mateo County.
SE: Yes, we talked regarding the instrumentation. It became apparent that of the previous three works Music at Kohl has commissioned, cellist Emil Miland has played the premiere of all of them. So, this new commission was composed with Emil in mind. Patricia and I also discussed that this piece would be a celebration, something hopeful and uplifting. We even discussed technical details, such as how everyone has to fit on the 12 x 12-foot platform stage. This is a consideration for a quintet using a piano and a 5-octave marimba.
DJ: Is there text that accompanies the music?
SE: No, although some of the phrases I incorporated had text beneath them. I was experimenting with some text with music at the time but the text didn’t work out. So, I removed the text and found that I liked the articulations that remained. It sounds like people conversing intimately, which I think is the heart of chamber music. Hence the sub-title: “Conversations I Wish I’d Had.”
DJ: Tell a bit about the title of the piece, “Hymn for Her.”
SE: “Hymn for Her” is a friendly play on the contemporary new use of pronouns. This being a 40-year anniversary, I wanted to somehow indicate the piece within our time. The piece does begin with a hymn of sorts, a tribute to two remarkable women, the founders of Music at Kohl, Amy Bayley RSM and Liz Dossa. The piece is dedicated to their exceptional work sustaining the many ways Music at Kohl enriches the local community and the entire Bay Area, including education outreach.
PKM: Shinji proposed the title of the piece — a play on words when spoken out loud. Hymn for Her is both an obvious homage to the founders, and just a little suggestive of a few nuances: as a hymn, it honors Sister Amy Bayley, a Sister of Mercy. It hints at our society’s current focus on pronouns — him, her... the composer tips his hat to two great women he admires.
DJ: What is Kohl Mansion like as a performing art venue?
PKM: Musicians tell me that it is one of their favorite places to perform, both because the acoustics are perfect for chamber music and because the Music at Kohl audience is so tuned in to their playing that they can feel the audience breathing with them as they play. Conversely, our audience can sense the musicians’ love, and we feel that they are giving us their best. It’s truly a mutual love affair.
SE: It is exquisite. Acoustically satisfying and aesthetically ideal. Just being there literally “sets the stage” for a special and intimate experience for both the performer and the audience. And then there are the home baked cookies….
DJ: What would you say to someone who has not yet attended a performance at Kohl Mansion?
PKM: I would tell a first-time audience member that attending a concert at Music at Kohl is a unique combination of being in a professional setting of the highest artistic caliber and at the same time, it’s like inviting musical royalty into their own homes. Dress as casually and comfortably as you please, or dress up for a special evening. It’s a great date night!
SE: If they were about to attend for the first time, I would say, “How I envy you!” There is a story of a famous conductor who, during a rehearsal of, I think, a Brahms symphony, had to stop and verbally address a mistake made by a substitute musician. This player apologized for making the mistake, claiming he had never played the piece before. The conductor, noting that this would be the musician’s first experience playing that score, simply replied: “How I envy you.”
TICKET INFORMATION: Music at Kohl Mansion’s 40th Anniversary Concert and world premiere of Shinji Eshima’s Hymn for Her is Nov. 13; the Miró Quartet, Dec. 4; Scotland’s Maxwell Quartet, Jan. 22; Trio Con Brio Copenhagen, Feb. 5; Berlin’s Fauré Quartett with mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, March 12; Curtis on Tour with Ida Kavafian & Peter Wiley, April 16; and Alexander String Quartet, May 7. All performances at 7 p.m. To purchase single tickets or a season subscription, visit musicatkohl.org or call 762-1130. All programs, artists and COVID-19 health and safety protocols are subject to change. Music at Kohl Mansion is located at 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame.
