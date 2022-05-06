CREATING HARMONY ONE NOTE AT A TIME: MUSICIANS IN THE MAKING DIRECTOR CANDICE CHOI CREATES COMMUNITY FOR STUDENTS YOUNG AND OLD.
DJ: You are a music teacher and the director of a school for musicians. How did you come to your profession?
CC: I was born and raised in Daly City. Both sides of my family are rooted in the San Francisco area. I have been living and working in San Mateo County since returning to the area 9 years ago. I spent time away for college at University of the Pacific Conservatory of Music in Stockton, California, and graduate school at Westminster Choir College of Rider University in Princeton, New Jersey before returning to Daly City to start my dream music school.
DJ: Why did you start Musicians in the Making?
CC: Growing up as a music student, I always felt that learning piano was a lonely endeavor. I did not know any other serious pianists until I attended college. From my college and graduate school education, in addition to my postgraduate fellowship, I learned the importance of community in creating strong musicians. When I created Musicians in the Making in 2013, my vision was to create a music school where our students viewed each other as a community that can bolster each other’s musical abilities similar to how athletes on a team support each other. I also wanted to create a program that connects students from the Bay Area with other musicians from around the globe.
DJ: How has your business changed over the years?
CC: I started Musicians in the Making in my home studio in Daly City. We now have a teaching faculty of seven and one office administrator with three school campuses and online lessons. All of our students take private or small group lessons as well as monthly group performance classes where our students can collaborate with each other. We also offer early childhood music, where young students are introduced to musical elements in their minds and bodies. Our students perform in unique recitals three times a year. Some of our past recitals include performing holiday music at senior homes, performing at our own Musicians in the Making carnival in the park, and playing for an international music competition in Indonesia. This past year, our school was also treated to a master class put on by America’s Got Talent finalists Sons of Serendip.
DJ: What was your music education?
CC: I first learned about music at the age of five when I started taking piano lessons. My first teacher was a piano teacher in San Francisco who ran a small home piano studio. I have had many mentors and teachers from coast to coast who have influenced my musical career. Professors Ingrid Clarfield, Phyllis Lehrer and Paul Sheftel from Westminster Choir College developed me as an advanced performer and pedagogue. Marvin Blickenstaff and Amy Glennon from The New School for Music Study heavily influenced my teaching style. Professor Benedict Lim from City College of San Francisco inspired me to think about broadening my studio. Professors Keith Hatschek, Frank Wiens and Dr. Rex Cooper from University of the Pacific Conservatory of Music developed my strong foundation for musical and business success.
DJ: What is the most popular instrument?
CC: Our most popular instrument to study is piano. This is because the piano is a musical instrument that helps develop a broad foundation for future musical studies. If students decide they want to learn other instruments when they get older, having knowledge of the piano gives them an advantage. Our students use piano, keyboard, violin, guitar and ukulele.
DJ: How old is your youngest student? Your oldest?
CC: Our youngest student is 2 years old and our oldest student is 50 years old.
DJ: What would you say to a parent who is considering having a child take music lessons, or to an adult who is thinking of taking lessons?
CC: Learning an instrument is simply the vessel through which we teach lifelong lessons. We utilize music to help children express themselves emotionally and to develop confidence and self-discipline in a fun and collaborative environment. The children in our school make lifelong friends and learn to utilize music in a purposeful way through community service opportunities and other community events. For adults that are considering learning music for the first time, learning music is like learning a new language. New musicians learn to express themselves in a unique and beautiful way while sharpening their cognitive skills. Playing music is a way to release the stress of our busy lives while creating something beautiful. For adults that already have musical experience, our teachers are excellent at rekindling one’s love for music.
MUSICIANS IN THE MAKING PARTICULARS: To learn more about Musicians in the Making visit https://www.musiciansinthemaking.com, call (650) 648-3381, or write info@musiciansinthemaking.com.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.