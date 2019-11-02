Redwood City is gearing up for its annual Dia de los Muertos celebration Sunday evening, bringing together ceremonial altars, elaborate costumes and traditional Mexican food and drink.
Dia de los Muertos has become one of Redwood City’s biggest cultural events, having grown from a 200-person affair when it debuted in the city nine years ago to one that attracts more than 10,000 people.
This year’s theme is “Remember Me” — a reference to the Day of the Dead-themed Pixar movie Coco and also the journey taken by the dead on this holiday to visit their living loved ones, said Maritza Dias, an organizer with Casa Circulo Cultural, which produces the event.
“This event shines a light on this Mexican tradition that a lot of immigrants and community members relate to,” Diaz said. “People from all over the world come and say this event is one of the more traditional and less commercial celebrations we have in the Bay Area.”
Held in Courthouse Square, the festivities begin around 4 p.m. with a performance by Calpulli Yaocuauhtli, a traditional Aztec dance group. Donning colorful feather headdresses and shells around their ankles, the dancers move in unison to energetic drumbeats and in the midst of burning sage.
“Their dances are a way to call the dead souls, which are attracted to that kind of music and dance,” Diaz said.
The Aztec dancers will be followed by traditional Mexican dance and choice groups performing baile folklorico among other styles.
Next comes a 45-minute theatrical production by Casa Circulo Cultural that depicts the journey of a dead soul coming back to Earth with plenty of singing and dancing. Local officials including Supervisor David Canepa, Mayor Ian Bain and Sheriff Carlos Bolanos will also say a few welcoming words.
As the performances unfold onstage, many will occur in the crowd as well. Traditional Catrinas with their faces painted like skulls will be in character and available for photos as well as 8-foot-tall papier mache puppets created by local artists who recently immigrated from Mexico.
There will be a free face-painting booth, numerous arts and crafts booths and local food vendors offering pan de muerto — a traditional sweet bread — corn, morisqueta, which is a beans, rice and pork mix, traditional desserts, Mexican chocolate and enchiladas, to name a few options.
Altars designed by locals will be featured in the San Mateo County History Museum and will remain on view for a week after the event. The sometimes elaborately designed altars often feature traditional sugar skulls, papel picado, mairgolds as well as photos of a deceased loved one and a food or drink they enjoyed.
“It can be an emotional event for some people. It’s a time when you remember past loved ones, but it’s not meant to be sad,” Diaz said. “It’s meant to be a time to remember the good times and memories and rejoice and spend time with loved ones in the spirit world.”
A local car group will display 15 to 20 classic cars, some with altars in the trunk.
The event will end with the signature procession down Broadway, live music and a light show projected on the museum. The event concludes at 9 p.m.
