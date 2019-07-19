The main programs of the Music@Menlo chamber music festival feature potpourris of performers for the various works. But Menlo also features more esoteric programs it calls “Carte Blanche Concerts,” for which a single performer or set of performers curates a program, selecting and playing from a particular corner of the repertoire. These are usually held in Stent Family Hall on the Menlo School campus, the smallest of Music@Menlo’s venues.
That’s where the first Carte Blanche concert was this year on Sunday, July 14. The married couple of violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chien, both Menlo veterans, chose a selection of works for their two instruments from the period 1910-1927. All these works expressed the modernist impulses common at the time.
What made the show interesting was how varied they were within that context. Most varied was the 1927 sonata by Maurice Ravel, which opened the program and took a different tack in each of its three movements. The first has a lean, tough style that was new in Ravel’s work at that time. The second is a blues, then a sparkling new American style just beginning to wend its way to Europe. Bent notes were new to the European tradition. The final movement is a perpetuum mobile with fast, constant motion. Other composers were beginning to write works around this time that imitated trains, and while this isn’t quite that, it does partake of the same spirit.
Béla Bartók’s Sonata No. 2 is a more consistent display of tough modernism than the Ravel. This was written right at the period when Bartók was most affected by Schoenberg, Stravinsky, and Debussy, and he loaded his score with complex and technically advanced harmonies, and juxtapositions between violin and piano of the most fearsome sort. But the imagination and expression that come out in a good performance like this one can win the listener over.
Moved at the concert between the Ravel and Bartók, possibly to keep them safely apart, was the Sonata No. 2 by Charles Ives. A crusty New Englander little known to the musical world at the time, Ives merged his modernist impulses with his love of Americana, particularly folk songs, hymn tunes and patriotic ballads. He would dump fragments of these into the soup of his composition, producing a cackling and wheezing effect.
The concert concluded with shorter works: the tiny and gnomic Four Pieces, Op. 7, by Anton Webern, and the joyous and more straightforward Nocturne and Tarantella by Karol Szymanowski.
Since Bartók, who was Hungarian, wrote his sonata in the shape of a Hungarian rhapsody, one slow but snappy movement followed by a second livelier one, and since Webern’s pieces are in a slow-fast-slow-fast sequence, that plus the nocturne (slow) and tarantella (fast) made the entire second half of the concert a run of slow-fast over and over.
Kim plays an extremely crisp violin, touching his bow to the strings with intense precision which served him well throughout the concert, especially in Ravel’s blues and Bartók’s vivid harmonies. In all these works, the piano is distinctly subsidiary. Chien’s role was to keep the pace and back up the harmonies, which she did with assurance and dedication. The bright acoustics in the tiny Stent Family Hall also brought out the clarity of the music.
As usual, there was a prelude concert beforehand, by the young professionals of Menlo’s Chamber Music Institute, in Martin Family Hall next door. Today, they played two works by Beethoven. In his Sonata for Cello and Piano in C, Op. 102 No. 1, Jonah Ellsworth’s cello was overwhelmed by Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, playing the piano with all the effort he imagined that Beethoven, who was nearly completely deaf by the time he wrote this, had to put in to hear himself. Second violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton, introducing the much earlier String Quartet in A, Op. 18 No. 5, spoke of its derivation from Haydn, and she and her colleagues performed it with a full complement of light Haydnesque wit.
