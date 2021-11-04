ALL AT ONCE HER HEART TOOK FLIGHT: MY FAIR LADY STAR SHEREEN AHMED SHARES ABOUT AN UNCONVENTIONAL AUDITION, THE CHALLENGES OF BECOMING ELIZA DOOLITTLE AND PLANS FOR HER FIRST VISIT TO SAN FRANCISCO.
DJ: What was the first live musical you saw?
SA: I didn’t see my first live musical until I was in high school. I saw “Memphis” in New York City and was completely in awe. It was a Wednesday matinee and I was in the furthest seat back in the balcony, but I felt every single moment as if I were right there on stage. It cemented for me that this was what I was going to do for the rest of my life.
DJ: When did you start performing?
SA: I was always dabbling in theater at school since I was a kid, but it wasn’t until college that I started to dive into becoming a professional theater performer. I began performing in local community theaters around Maryland and really learning the ropes. My first paid gig was in “The Sound of Music” making $10 a show. I felt so proud about that!
DJ: Did you take formal acting, dance or singing classes?
SA: I didn’t go to school for the arts, but I sort of created my own “musical theater” program by signing up for as many general acting and dance courses as possible when I was in college at Towson University. Dr. Theresa Bickham at Towson absolutely transformed my vocal technique and helped me find my own unique voice.
DJ: When did you first see “My Fair Lady”?
SA: The first time I saw “My Fair Lady” was when I was 12, with Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison in the iconic film. I was mesmerized.
DJ: What are the challenges of participating in a work as well-known as “My Fair Lady”?
SA: Audiences have a deep connection to “My Fair Lady” and the icons attached to it (i.e. the stunning Audrey Hepburn and glorious Julie Andrews). I had to detach myself from the expectations of recreating Audrey or Julie’s performances and instead find my own Eliza that speaks to me. I like to say that I’m not stepping into their shoes, but I’m walking alongside them.
DJ: What was your audition like for “My Fair Lady”?
SA: My audition ... was wild. I had just finished a contract as a lead singer on a cruise ship and landed in New York City. I wasn’t part of the actors’ union yet and had no agent or credits to my name. Two weeks into auditioning a friend told me that “My Fair Lady” was holding an open call audition for Mrs. Pearce. I decided to crash the audition. I sang 16 bars of “Will I Ever Tell You?” from “The Music Man.” I sang my song and left. Then I got a callback at the Lincoln Center. Then another. The fact I made it backstage at the Lincoln Center was enough for me! Then I got the call that I would be making my Broadway debut in the ensemble of the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of “My Fair Lady.” My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it.
DJ: What about Eliza resonates with you?
SA: Eliza’s story is a story of ambition and achieving your dreams. I think we can all relate to that on some level. I resonate so deeply with her ambition to overcome the obstacles in front of her, especially after the heartbreak of the last 18 months. Eliza reminds me that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
DJ: What would you tell someone who thinks they know all there is to know about “My Fair Lady”?
SA: I think audiences will be surprised to see how relevant this material is today. The issues being discussed in the show are issues we experience currently — class divides, gender relations — I could go on and on.
DJ: What will you do with your free time in San Francisco?
SA: This is my first time in San Francisco. I want to drive across the Golden Gate bridge blasting “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” by Frank Sinatra. Oh, and exploring all of the coffee shops in town!
“MY FAIR LADY” PARTICULARS. The Lincoln Center Theater production of “My Fair Lady” runs at the Orpheum Theatre, 1192 Market St. in San Francisco, through Nov. 28. Two hours and 55 minutes includes one intermission. No children under 5 allowed. For ticket information visit https://www.broadwaysf.com/.
FOR A SNEAK PEEK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gtJCB4Ecsk&t=6s
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
