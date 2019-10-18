Terrence McNally’s “It’s Only a Play” is billed as satire, but deep down it’s also a tribute to the eternal optimism of theater folks.
Presented by Hillbarn Theatre, it’s set in the master suite of a luxurious Manhattan townhouse where several people are awaiting the reviews after the opening of a play, “The Golden Egg.”
Among them is the producer, Julia (April Green), their hostess. Also on hand are the playwright, Peter (Ryan C. Cordero); the kleptomaniac director, Frank (Gary Schoenfeld); and the drug- and alcohol-abusing star, Virginia (Luisa Sermol).
They’re joined by the playwright’s friend, James (Chris Reber). The male lead role was written for him, but he bowed out and went on to a successful TV series.
Also on hand are an acerbic critic, Ira (Jesse Caldwell); and an aspiring Broadway actor, Gus (Josiah Frampton), who’s checking coats for a party downstairs.
Early in the play, James is on a phone call in which he says the play is a total turkey, but otherwise he keeps his opinion to himself.
Later, it’s no surprise that James was right. Some of the reviews are downright scathing.
Nevertheless, by the end of the play, everyone wants to keep the show open and to start planning the next one.
Much more transpires before then, but most of it involves overacting by everyone except Reber as James. He seems to be the only one who’s not too loud and excitable.
Hence, the show loses much of its satirical edge. Director Steve Muterspaugh must bear most of the responsibility for this flaw.
Nevertheless, the show has some amusing moments, especially when they involve the name-dropping of plays and celebrities. Gus, the coat checker, also produces some laughs when he hauls in coats belonging to the casts of shows like “The Lion King” and “Hamilton.”
The applause-worthy set is by Kuo-Hao Lo.
Still, this is definitely a show for adults with its drug use, profane language and Gus’ bawdy, off-key rendition “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”
Running about two hours and 10 minutes with one intermission, “It’s Only a Play” will continue through Oct. 27 at Hillbarn Theatre, 1285 E. Hillsdale Blvd., Foster City.
For tickets and information call (650) 349-6411 or visit hillbarntheatre.org.
