The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business in San Carlos on Thursday.
On Thursday at 8:53 p.m., deputies responded to the REI sporting goods store at 1119 Industrial Road on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Deputies said a suspect entered the store prior to closing, selected some items and walked out without paying for the items.
Employees confronted the man, and he pulled a handgun and then fled the area.
Responding deputies searched the area for the suspect, but he was not located.
The suspect is described as a man, 20 to 30 years old and wearing a black baseball cap, black medical mask, black hooded sweatshirt, maroon pants and white tennis shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.