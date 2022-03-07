Mae and Eric Stottlemyer, of San Carlos, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 14, 2022.
Kristen and John Lambert, of Millbrae, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 17, 2022.
Jessica Hernandez and Michael Asbell, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 18, 2022.
Anna Keyta and Vladimir Koroteev, of San Jose, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 18, 2022.
Stephanie Stokes and Jeffrey Golda, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 19, 2022.
