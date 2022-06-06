Fiorella and Joshua Wade, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 19, 2022.
Amal Mogannam and Issa Wehab, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 19, 2022.
Melissa and Kyle Foley, of Half Moon Bay, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 21, 2022.
Wing Yi Au and James Ye, of San Jose, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 24, 2022.
Ayaka and Shintaro Enomoto, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.