Pamela and Ismail Ihsan, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 16, 2021.
Miroslava and Christian Kadash, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 16, 2021.
Joshua and Nicole Menefee, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby girl, Madison Ann, at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 18, 2021.
Maria Lopez Gomez and Ahmad Brown, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 18, 2021.
Kriztianne Canson and Alvin Kong, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 21, 2021.
