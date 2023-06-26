Simone Taylor and David Poole, of Oakland, gave birth to a boy, Kuma SaRa Taylor Poole, at home May 18, 2023.
Chanel Allahverdi and Trevor Romele, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 9, 2023.
Yvette and Jesus Vargas, of East Palo Alto, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 10, 2023.
Carolyn and Robert Savage, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 11, 2023.
Julie Yen and Stephen Marks, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 12, 2023.
Alexis Leary and Justin Rodriguez, of San Carlos, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 12, 2023.
Kathleen and Matthew Mrizek, of San Jose, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 12, 2023.
Perhaps this story should have run 4-5 days or even weeks ago so any individuals interested in officiating could have joined or signed up.
(0) comments
