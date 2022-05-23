Jessica Lindgren and Nicolae Kiosea, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 7, 2022.
Sierra and Colin Van Zandt, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 10, 2022.
Angelica and Miguel Valencia, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 11, 2022.
