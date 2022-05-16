Lida Safarnejad and Amirreza Niakanlahiji, of Mountain View, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 19, 2022.
Lauren and Christopher Creel, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 21, 2022.
Vivian Mak and Joe Bao, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 23, 2022.
Yalile Fajer Berenguer and Mauricio Barra Rincon, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 30, 2022.
Yasamin Rouholiman and Arash Zolfaghari, of Los Gatos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.