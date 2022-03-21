India and Mitchell Rickman, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 24, 2022.
Jule and Evren Piskin, of Belmont, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 25, 2022.
Poonam and Kiranjit Sidhu, of San Jose, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 26, 2022.
Yujia and Stephen Hamann, of Sunnyvale, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 26, 2022.
Vivian Velasco and Omar Mamani, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 1, 2022.
Shelby and Kevin Busen, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 2, 2022.
