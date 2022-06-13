Rachell Berania and Jerell Maneja, of San Bruno, gave birth to a 6-pound-7-ounce girl Julina Francisca Berania-Maneja, at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame April 22, 2022. Grandparents are Hildegarde Dacasin and Leonardo Dacasin, of Richmond.
Veronika and Albert Wu, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 28, 2022.
Karolina and Olivier Raginel, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 30, 2022.
Alexandra and Jason Jasinski, of Pacifica, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 1, 2022.
Irina and Christopher Ridley, of San Carlos, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 1, 2022.
