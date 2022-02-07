Kirsten and Brandon Levin, of San Mateo, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 15, 2022.
Gemma and Richard Evans, of San Mateo, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 15, 2022.
Alison and Daniel Stancil, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 21, 2022.
Dilek and Cihan Hosgur, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 25, 2022.
Ashika and Stevan Balian, of Belmont, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 25, 2022.
