Krystle Pasalo and Richard De Guzman, of South San Francisco, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 28, 2022.
Nancy and Jacques Sahyoun, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 28, 2022.
Kayla and Nikolay Hristov, of Newark, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 31, 2022.
Arianna Benedetti and Michael Farrington, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.